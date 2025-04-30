Euro 2025 injuries: The full list of players ruled out

By published

Euro 2025 injuries are racking up, as there are a few players who are a doubt for the tournament

Euro 2025: Alex Greenwood
Alex Greenwood has not played for Manchester City for months (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Euro 2025 injuries are already a concern, with the tournament just around the corner.

The competition kicks off on July 2 with England heading in as defending champions – and it's the first time since 1970 that a senior England team have gone into a major tournament as defending champions.

But which Lionesses players could be ruled out through injury? And what other notable absences will there be? Find out more below.

England's Euro 2025 injuries

Euro 2025 injuries: England's absentees in full

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Injury

Status

Alex Greenwood

knee

Short of match fitness

Georgia Stanway

knee

Not played since January

Lauren James

hamstring

Not timeline on a possible return

Ruby Mace

knee

Not played since March, possibly out for the tournament

Laura Blindkilde Brown

ankle

Back in training but lack of match fitness

The tournament will be held in Switzerland and will finish with the final on 27 July.

England are among the favourites to win the trophy but Spain have a slight edge after an impressive few years.

Lauren James of Chelsea looks on during the UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Finals Second Leg match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on March 27, 2025 in London, England.

Lauren James has a hamstring injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain won the World Cup in 2023 and they have some of the best players in the world in their ranks.

Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, who have both won two Ballon d'Or awards each, are among the stars available to Spain.

The other nations who are among the favourites are France and the Netherlands.

Injuries will undoubtedly play a part with a few stars already at risk of not competing at the tournament.

Euro 2025 Injury table

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Notable injuries at Euro 2025

Player

Nation

Injury

Status

Lena Oberdorf

Germany

Knee

-

Vivianne Miedema

Netherlands

Hamstring

-

Lena Oberdorf ruptured her ACL and MCL just before the Olympics, ruling her out of the tournament where Germany won the bronze medal.

She has returned to on-grass running in her rehab with club Bayern Munich but she is yet to play a match this season.

Lena Oberdorf of FC Bayern München Women's poses during the team presentation for the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga season 2024/2025 on July 4, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

Lena Oberdorf has a knee problem (Image credit: Jasmin Walter/Getty Images for DFB)

Vivianne Miedema, meanwhile, has been in and out of Manchester City's squad this season because of injury.

She sustained her latest issue while on international duty. She has a hamstring injury and is thought to be out for the rest of the club season.

Whether she will be able to make the Euros in a few months time is yet to be seen.

She missed the 2023 World Cup with an ACL injury.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.