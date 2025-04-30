Euro 2025 injuries: The full list of players ruled out
Euro 2025 injuries are already a concern, with the tournament just around the corner.
Euro 2025 injuries are already a concern, with the tournament just around the corner.
The competition kicks off on July 2 with England heading in as defending champions – and it's the first time since 1970 that a senior England team have gone into a major tournament as defending champions.
But which Lionesses players could be ruled out through injury? And what other notable absences will there be? Find out more below.
England's Euro 2025 injuries
Euro 2025 injuries: England's absentees in full
Player
Injury
Status
Alex Greenwood
knee
Short of match fitness
Georgia Stanway
knee
Not played since January
Lauren James
hamstring
Not timeline on a possible return
Ruby Mace
knee
Not played since March, possibly out for the tournament
Laura Blindkilde Brown
ankle
Back in training but lack of match fitness
The tournament will be held in Switzerland and will finish with the final on 27 July.
England are among the favourites to win the trophy but Spain have a slight edge after an impressive few years.
Spain won the World Cup in 2023 and they have some of the best players in the world in their ranks.
Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, who have both won two Ballon d'Or awards each, are among the stars available to Spain.
The other nations who are among the favourites are France and the Netherlands.
Injuries will undoubtedly play a part with a few stars already at risk of not competing at the tournament.
Euro 2025 Injury table
Player
Nation
Injury
Status
Lena Oberdorf
Germany
Knee
-
Vivianne Miedema
Netherlands
Hamstring
-
Lena Oberdorf ruptured her ACL and MCL just before the Olympics, ruling her out of the tournament where Germany won the bronze medal.
She has returned to on-grass running in her rehab with club Bayern Munich but she is yet to play a match this season.
Vivianne Miedema, meanwhile, has been in and out of Manchester City's squad this season because of injury.
She sustained her latest issue while on international duty. She has a hamstring injury and is thought to be out for the rest of the club season.
Whether she will be able to make the Euros in a few months time is yet to be seen.
She missed the 2023 World Cup with an ACL injury.
