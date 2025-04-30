Euro 2025 injuries: The full list of players ruled out

Alex Greenwood has not played for Manchester City for months

Euro 2025 injuries are already a concern, with the tournament just around the corner.

The competition kicks off on July 2 with England heading in as defending champions – and it's the first time since 1970 that a senior England team have gone into a major tournament as defending champions.

But which Lionesses players could be ruled out through injury? And what other notable absences will there be? Find out more below.

England's Euro 2025 injuries

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Injury Status Alex Greenwood knee Short of match fitness Georgia Stanway knee Not played since January Lauren James hamstring Not timeline on a possible return Ruby Mace knee Not played since March, possibly out for the tournament Laura Blindkilde Brown ankle Back in training but lack of match fitness

The tournament will be held in Switzerland and will finish with the final on 27 July.

England are among the favourites to win the trophy but Spain have a slight edge after an impressive few years.

Lauren James has a hamstring injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain won the World Cup in 2023 and they have some of the best players in the world in their ranks.

Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, who have both won two Ballon d'Or awards each, are among the stars available to Spain.

The other nations who are among the favourites are France and the Netherlands.

Injuries will undoubtedly play a part with a few stars already at risk of not competing at the tournament.

Euro 2025 Injury table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Notable injuries at Euro 2025 Player Nation Injury Status Lena Oberdorf Germany Knee - Vivianne Miedema Netherlands Hamstring -

Lena Oberdorf ruptured her ACL and MCL just before the Olympics, ruling her out of the tournament where Germany won the bronze medal.

She has returned to on-grass running in her rehab with club Bayern Munich but she is yet to play a match this season.

Lena Oberdorf has a knee problem (Image credit: Jasmin Walter/Getty Images for DFB)

Vivianne Miedema, meanwhile, has been in and out of Manchester City's squad this season because of injury.

She sustained her latest issue while on international duty. She has a hamstring injury and is thought to be out for the rest of the club season.

Whether she will be able to make the Euros in a few months time is yet to be seen.

She missed the 2023 World Cup with an ACL injury.