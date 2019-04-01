Chris Burke extends Kilmarnock stay
Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke has signed on for another season with the Rugby Park club.
The 35-year-old scored his fifth goal of the season on Saturday in his 35th appearance as Killie beat Hamilton 5-0 to move third in the Ladbrokes Premiership.
The former Scotland and Rangers player joined the Ayrshire side from Ross County in the summer of 2017.
