In the mag: Season Preview! 99 Things We Want From 2017/18! Gallas One-on-One!

It’s the same every year at FFT Towers: excitement for the new campaign does not set in until we start putting together our Season Preview – and then we’re reminded of the thrills and spills ahead. Who will win the Premier League? Who’ll be scrapping it out at Wembley in the Football League play-off finals? Who is the next star to be unearthed from non-league? And can anyone catch Celtic?

Elsewhere, in the main magazine we relive the goals, games, gaffes and garish kits of the maiden Premier League season back in 1992/93. Going into the inaugural campaign of the new-look top tier, Alan Shearer signed for Blackburn Rovers from Southampton for £3.3 million – breaking the British transfer record in the process – Leeds United were the reigning champions of England and Monday Night Football wasn’t even a thing. A quarter of a century on, and how times have changed.

What hasn’t changed, though, is the anticipation we feel ahead of a new season – not just in the Premier League but up and down the divisions and across Europe.

For our cover feature, we've tried to distil this fever into a series of demands for the football gods – 99 of them to be precise. From mind-blowing cup shocks to managerial headlocks, this is what FourFourTwo wants to see during 2017/18...

Bring back the bleep test, gaffer!

An old-school boot camp is whipping players into shape for the new season – FFT joins Sheffield Wednesday’s U23 squad for the toughest 24 hours of their lives.

Brighton: back from the brink

Twenty years ago, Brighton were on the brink of oblivion. They’d lost their home and almost their Football League status. Now, after two decades of dedication, hard work and heartbreak, they’re back in the big time. Here’s how they did it...

Where have goalmouth scrambles gone?

They used to be the most thrilling part of any football match, but these days the goalmouth scramble’s mostly been consigned to lawless park kickabouts. FourFourTwo examines why penalty box pinball has become a thing of the past.

The first Premier League season

As the Premier League turns 25, we reflect on how the seeds of a multi-billion pound behemoth were sown with the introduction of pre-match cheerleaders, Super Sunday, Fergie Time and those kits. The absolute state of those kits...

One-on-One

Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs defender William Gallas answers your posers in One-on-One, including: does he regret losing his cool at St Andrew's? How does he feel about Henry's handball? And did he really fall out with AVB at Tottenham?

Upfront

Marek Hamik opens up about life at Napoli and turning down Juventus; Stan Collymore talks FFT through his Liverpool debut stunner at Anfield, former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov recalls the games that changed his life; and Chris Sutton reveals his love and trees and fear of bears.

Der Kolumnist

We introduce a new columnist for the new season: Lothar Matthaus. This month, the ex-Germany captain talks about Kevin Keegan and facing Norwich in Europe.

Action Replay

FFT hears about Laurie Cunningham, who never played by the rule book. Wherever the ex-Leyton Orient, West Brom and Real Madrid man went, funk and soul would follow – especially on the pitch. Plus, we discover what happened to former Newcastle defender Philippe Albert, and celebrate craptastic kits of the '90s.

Performance

FourFourTwo Performance talks to Troy Deeney, who explains how training sessions with Anthony Joshua's coach help him to stay in shape. We also hear how learning to cook is aiding Harry Kane's game and pick up some tips from strength and conditioning coach Sam Pepys on how to dominate your aerial duels.

The September 2017 issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by William Gallas, Chris Sutton, Dimitar Berbatov, Marek Hamsik, Stan Collymore, Lothar Matthaus, Ilkay Gundogan, Freddie Woodman, Francis Coquelin, Cohen Bramall, David Alaba, Harry Kewell, Yannick Bolasie, Christian Eriksen, Danny Cadamarteri, Joe Thompson, Robbie Reinelt, Chris Hughton, Lewis Dunk, Bryan Gunn, Jeff Winter, Paul Lake, John Ledwidge, Brian Deane, Tony Cottee, Darren Anderton, Tony Daley, Mark Crossley, Teddy Sheringham, Joe Royle, Gary Pallister, Lee Sharpe, John Barnes, Tony Cascarino, Bobby Fisher, Troy Deeney, Harry Kane and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

