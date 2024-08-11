Every time the British transfer record has been broken in the Premier League era

By
published

From Alan Shearer's then-massive £3.6m move to Blackburn to Moises Caicedo's £115m to Chelsea last year, the Premier League's spending his grown enormously over the past 32 years

Chelsea Unveil New Signing Moises Caicedo poses alongside his mother at Chelsea Training Ground on August 14, 2023 in Cobham, England.
(Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
Jump To:

The British record for transfer spend has ballooned over the Premier League era, with the most recent record-setting move coming in at nearly 32 times the amount set just before the inaugural 1992/93 campaign kicked off.

Those who still decry talk of the 'Premier League era' may be dismayed that we're starting our list in 1992, but the alternative would mean talking through dozens and dozens of transfers dating back to 1893, so we've had to draw the line somewhere. Also, it's been 32 years lads, let it go.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.