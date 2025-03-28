Players who scored Premier League hat-tricks for multiple clubs

Alan Shearer celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Newcastle United against Leicester City in February 1997.

Éric Cantona's hat-trick for Leeds United against Tottenham on August 25th, 1992 was the first to be scored in the Premier League.

The brilliant Frenchman joined Manchester United later that year in a move which helped to transform the fortunes of the Old Trafford outfit.

Cantona was instrumental as United won four Premier League titles in his five seasons at the club, but he never did score another hat-trick in the competition.

Here, a look at the players who did score Premier League hat-tricks for two or more clubs...

Nicolás Anelka (Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City)

Nicolas Anelka celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Chelsea against Sunderland in November 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicolás Anelka played for six Premier League clubs in a much-travelled career and the former France forward hit hat-tricks in the Premier League for three of those teams.

Anelka scored three goals in a 5-0 win for Arsenal over Leicester City at Highbury in February 1999, hit a treble for Manchester City in a 4-1 win against Aston Villa in September 2003 and bagged another hat-trick as Chelsea beat Sunderland 5-0 in November 2008.

Dimitar Berbatov (Tottenham, Manchester United)

Dimitar Berbatov celebrates after scoring his third goal for Manchester United against Liverpool at Old Trafford in September 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dimitar Berbatov's sole Premier League hat-trick at Tottenham came in a memorable game as the Bulgarian hit four goals in a 6-4 win over Reading at White Hart Lane in December 2007.

Berbatov went on to score four more Premier League hat-tricks at Manchester United, including all three goals in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in September 2010 and five in a 7-1 thrashing of Blackburn Rovers a couple of months later.

Kevin Campbell (Arsenal, Everton, Nottingham Forest)

Kevin Campbell celebrates with Ian Wright after scoring for Arsenal against Swindon Town in December 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin Campbell scored four hat-tricks for three different clubs in his Premier League career, with the first two of those coming at Arsenal.

Campbell hit three goals in a 4-0 win over Ipswich Town at Highbury in September 1993 and notched another treble in a 4-0 victory away to Swindon Town a couple of months later. He also scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win for Nottingham Forest at Coventry City in August 1996 and bagged four for Everton in a 6-0 thrashing of West Ham in May 1999.

Andy Carroll (Newcastle United, West Ham)

Andy Carroll celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's fourth goal against Aston Villa in August 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andy Carroll scored his first career hat-trick as Newcastle United thrashed Aston Villa 6-0 at St. James' Park in the Premier League in August 2010.

The former England striker hit another treble years later as West Ham held Arsenal to a 3-3 draw at Upton Park in April 2016.

Andy Cole (Newcastle United, Manchester United)

Andy Cole of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his second of five goals against Ipswich Town in a Premier League match at Old Trafford in March 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the Premier League's all-time top scorers, Andy Cole netted 187 times in the competition, including five hat-tricks.

The first two of those came at Newcastle United as the striker scored three in big wins over Liverpool and Coventry City. He went on to add another three hat-tricks at Manchester United, including five goals in an amazing 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in March 1995.

Tony Cottee (Everton, West Ham)

Tony Cottee celebrates a goal for West Ham against Nottingham Forest in December 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tony Cottee had already been playing professional football for a decade by the time the Premier League started, but the former England striker still scored three hat-tricks in the competition.

Cottee netted three times for Everton in a 4-2 win over Sheffield United in August 1993 and hit another treble as the Toffees thrashed Swindon Town 6-0 in January 1994. His third Premier League hat-trick came in his second spell at West Ham as he bagged all three in a 3-0 victory against Manchester City at Upton Park in December 1994.

Dion Dublin (Coventry City, Aston Villa)

Dion Dublin celebrates a goal for Coventry City against Arsenal in April 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dion Dublin's first Premier League hat-trick came in a 4-3 defeat for Coventry City at Sheffield Wednesday in December 1995.

He was on the winning side for his next one, netting all three goals as Coventry beat Chelsea 3-2 in August 1997. He hit his third treble in the Premier League in a 4-1 win for Aston Villa at Southampton in November 1998.

Les Ferdinand (QPR, Newcastle United, Tottenham)

Les Ferdinand celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Tottenham against Leicester City in November 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Les Ferdinand scored two Premier League hat-tricks for Queens Park Rangers in the space of three days, netting three times in a 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest on April 10th, 1993, and then another treble in a 5-3 victory at Everton on April 12th.

The former England striker scored his third Premier League hat-trick in October 1995 as Newcastle United thrashed Wimbledon 6-1 and hit another for Tottenham as Spurs beat Leicester City 3-0 in November 2000.

Robbie Fowler (Liverpool, Leeds United)

Robbie Fowler is congratulated by Ian Rush after scoring a hat-trick for Liverpool against Arsenal in August 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not many players have scored more Premier League hat-tricks than Robbie Fowler, with the former Liverpool favourite netting nine trebles in the competition in an impressive career.

The second of those came in a 3-0 win over Arsenal in August 1994, when a young Fowler struck three times in the space of four minutes and 33 seconds. It stood as the Premier League's fastest hat-trick until Southampton's Sadio Mané hit one in two minutes and 56 seconds against Aston Villa in May 2015. Eight of Fowler's nine Premier League hat-tricks were scored in his first spell at Liverpool. The other one was in a 3-0 win for Leeds United at Bolton Wanderers in December 2001.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Chelsea, Middlesbrough)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink celebrates with a cartwheel after scoring for Chelsea against Wolves in the Premier League in March 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a season at Atlético Madrid, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returned to the Premier League with Chelsea in the summer of 2000 and the former Leeds United striker scored three Premier League hat-tricks for the Blues.

Hasselbaink hit trebles in big wins over Coventry City, Tottenham and Wolves during his four-season spell at Stamford Bridge. Later, the former Netherlands forward added another at Middlesbrough in a 4-0 win away to Blackburn Rovers.

Andrei Kanchelskis (Manchester United, Everton)

Andrei Kanchelskis celebrates his hat-trick for Manchester United against Manchester City in October 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An important player for Manchester United in the early 1990s, Andrei Kanchelskis was just one of 11 foreign players starting on the opening day of the inaugural Premier League season.

The Russian winger helped United win back-to-back titles in 1993 and 1994 and scored a memorable hat-trick as Alex Ferguson's side beat Manchester City 5-0 in a derby in October 1994. After falling out with Ferguson, he signed for Everton and hit another treble as the Toffees thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-2 at Hillsborough in April 1996.

Joshua King (Bournemouth, Watford)

Joshua King celebrates after scoring for Bournemouth against West Ham in March 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joshua King played in five Premier League campaigns for Bournemouth between 2015 and 2020, scoring 48 goals in the competition.

The Norway forward scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win for the Cherries against West Ham in March 2017 and later added another at Watford in a 5-2 victory away to Everton in October 2021.

Romelu Lukaku (West Brom, Everton)

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his third goal for Everton against Bournemouth in the Premier League in February 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku impressed at West Brom in a season on loan from Chelsea in 2012/13 and the Belgian striker scored his first Premier League hat-trick as the Baggies held Manchester United to a 5-5 draw at Old Trafford in Sir Alex Ferguson's final game in charge in May 2013.

Loaned to Everton in 2013/14, the Belgian joined the Toffees in a permanent deal in the summer and spent three more seasons at Goodison Park. He hit two hat-tricks as an Everton player, including a four-goal haul in a 6-3 win over Bournemouth in February 2017.

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City, Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick for Manchester City against Burnley in November 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez won the Premier League at two different clubs and the Algerian winger scored hat-tricks for both of those teams in the competition.

Mahrez scored three times, including a penalty, as Leicester City beat Swansea City 3-0 away from home in December 2015 and bagged another treble for Manchester City in a 5-0 win over Burnley in November 2020.

Michael Owen (Liverpool, Newcastle United)

Michael Owen celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Liverpool in a 3-0 win over Newcastle United in May 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Owen scored over 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool between 1997 and 2004 and seven of the striker's eight hat-tricks in the competition came with the Reds.

Owen hit Premier League hat-tricks for Liverpool against Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United (twice), Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Manchester City and West Brom. As a Newcastle player, he bagged another in a 4-2 win away to West Ham in December 2005.

Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United, Leicester City)

Ayoze Perez poses with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick for Newcastle United against Southampton in April 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayoze Pérez played for eight seasons in the Premier League with Newcastle United and Leicester City and the Spanish international scored hat-tricks in the competition for both clubs.

Pérez hit three goals for Newcastle in a 3-1 win over Southampton in April 2019 and netted another treble for Leicester in an incredible 9-0 victory away to the Saints in October that same year.

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United, Everton)

Wayne Rooney scores from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick in Manchester United's 8-2 win over Arsenal in August 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney scored 208 Premier League goals in a wonderful career and the former England striker hit seven hat-tricks in the competition.

Six of those came at Manchester United, including five goals in an incredible 8-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford in August 2011. The last one arrived in his second spell at Everton, with three goals in a 4-0 victory against West Ham at Goodison Park in November 2017.

Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United)

Alan Shearer celebrates one of his five goals for Newcastle United against Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time top scorer with 260 goals and the former England striker hit 11 hat-tricks in the competition for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Shearer bagged trebles against Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers, West Ham (twice), Ipswich Town, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Bolton Wanderers and Tottenham as a Blackburn player. He added two more Premier League hat-tricks at Newcastle, netting three against Leicester City and then five in an 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday in Bobby Robson's first home game in charge in September 1999.

Teddy Sheringham (Tottenham, Manchester United, Portsmouth)

Teddy Sheringham celebrates a goal for Tottenham against Chelsea in September 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teddy Sheringham was still playing in the Premier League in his early 40s and the former England striker hit hat-tricks in the competition for three different clubs.

Sheringham scored three in a 5-0 win for Tottenham against Leeds United in February 1993 and netted another treble as Spurs beat Newcastle United 4-2 at White Hart Lane in December 1994. He had to wait almost six years for his next Premier League hat-trick, which came in a 5-0 win for Manchester United against Southampton in October 2000. And in August 2003, Sheringham became the oldest player to score a Premier League hat-trick at the age of 37 years and 146 days, playing for Portsmouth against Bolton Wanderers.

Chris Sutton (Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers)

Chris Sutton celebrates a goal for Blackburn Rovers against Southampton in November 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Sutton formed a devastating partnership with Alan Shearer at Blackburn Rovers and helped the Lancashire club win the Premier League in 1994/95.

Sutton scored three Premier League hat-tricks for Blackburn – against Coventry City, Aston Villa and Leicester City – and previously netted another for Norwich City in a 4-2 win over Leeds United in the opening season of the competition.

Fernando Torres (Liverpool, Chelsea)

Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Liverpool against Hull City in September 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Torres was a big hit at Liverpool after signing from Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2007 and the former Spain striker hit hat-tricks against Middlesbrough and West Ham in his first season at Anfield.

Torres added another in a 6-1 win over Hull City in September 2009, but left for Chelsea in January 2011. His final Premier League treble came for the Blues in a 6-1 win over QPR in April 2012.

Robin van Persie (Arsenal, Manchester United)

Robin van Persie celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Chelsea in the Premier League in October 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robin van Persie spent eight years at Arsenal and scored 132 goals in 278 games for the Gunners. The former Netherlands forward hit three Premier League hat-tricks for the north London club, including one in a memorable 5-3 win at Chelsea in October 2011.

Van Persie upset Arsenal fans by moving to Manchester United in 2012. He ended up winning the Premier League in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge and scored two hat-tricks in the competition for the Red Devils.

Chris Wood (Burnley, Nottingham Forest)

Chris Wood celebrates a goal in Nottingham Forest's 7-0 win against Brighton in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Wood's long career in English football began in 2009 and the New Zealand striker has gone on to represent 12 different clubs in that time.

Wood spent five years at Burnley between 2017 and 2022 and scored his first Premier League hat-trick in a 4-0 win at Wolves in April 2021. He scored another treble in a 3-1 win for Nottingham Forest away to former club Newcastle in December 2023 and also netted three times in an incredible 7-0 victory for the Reds against Brighton in February 2025.

Yakubu (Portsmouth, Everton, Blackburn Rovers)

Yakubu celebrates scoring a hat-trick for Everton against Fulham in December 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of five players to score Premier League hat-tricks for three different clubs, Yakubu bagged trebles in the competition for Portsmouth, Everton and Blackburn Rovers.

After hitting hat-tricks for Portsmouth in a 5-1 win over Middlesbrough in May 2004 and in a 4-3 victory at home to Fulham in August that year, the Nigerian scored another for Everton against Fulham in a 3-0 win in December 2007. And at Blackburn Rovers, he netted all four goals in a 4-2 victory over Swansea City in December 2011.

Dwight Yorke (Aston Villa, Manchester United)

Dwight Yorke celebrates after scoring the second of his three goals for Manchester United against Arsenal in the Premier League in February 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwight Yorke played for Aston Villa in six Premier League campaigns and the Trinidad & Tobago forward netted 60 goals for the Birmingham club in the competition.

Among those was a hat-trick against Newcastle United in September 1996, but the Villans still lost 4-3 at St. James' Park. At Manchester United, Yorke scored three more Premier League hat-tricks, including one in a memorable 6-1 win over Arsenal in February 2001.