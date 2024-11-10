English players who played in Scotland

Countless Scottish players have crossed the border to play for clubs in England over the years; considerably fewer have made the opposite move.

Still, a fair amount of England internationals have plied their club trade in Scotland, some of them for a good chunk of their career.

Here, we’ve picked out a selection of the biggest names among them…

Francis Jeffers

Francis Jeffers in action for Motherwell against Aberdeen, March 2011 (Image credit: Alamy)

Francis Jeffers never quite hit the heights he was expected to following his big-money move from Everton to Arsenal in 2001.

The striker – who scored on his one and only England cap against Australia in 2003 – ended up having something of an itinerant career which took him to Scotland twice – to Rangers on loan from Charlton in 2005 and to Motherwell on a permanent basis six years later.

Ian Wright

Ian Wright is unveiled as a Celtic player, October 1999 (Image credit: Alamy)

Ian Wright scored three goals in 10 appearances for Celtic towards the end of his prolific career, playing under the management of John Barnes.

The Bhoys were the third of four clubs Wright represented between leaving Arsenal – where he became record goalscorer – in 1998 and hanging up his boots in 2000.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chris Waddle

Chris Waddle in 1996 (Image credit: Alamy)

Tottenham and England legend Chris Waddle had the briefest of spells north of the border, making a handful of appearances for Falkirk in 1996.

The then top-flight Bairns were one of three sides the 1992/93 FWA Footballer of the Year played for that year, the others being Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City.

Trevor Francis

Trevor Francis in action for Rangers against Motherwell, September 1987 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After five years playing in Italy, where he won the Coppa Italia with Sampdoria and also turned out for Atalanta, Trevor Francis spent half a season at Rangers.

The two-time European Cup-winning Nottingham Forest frontman, who earned 52 England caps, helped Graeme Souness’ Gers to 1986/87 Scottish League Cup success.

Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe celebrates after scoring for Rangers against Hearts, April 2019 (Image credit: Alamy)

A scorer of more than 100 Premier League goals, Jermain Defoe took his clinical finishing to Scotland late in his career.

After a prolific spell on loan from Bournemouth, the former Tottenham and England poacher joined Rangers permanently in 2020 and featured in their first top-flight title triumph since the financial crisis which forced them to restart in the fourth tier.

Trevor Steven

Trevor Steven in action for Rangers, April 1993 (Image credit: Alamy)

A key component of Everton’s 80s success, winger Trevor Steven made well over 100 appearances across two stints with Rangers either side of a spell at Marseille.

The 36-cap England international, who played at the 1986 World Cup, spent the final five years of his career at Ibrox, winning multiple Scottish titles and League Cups.

Joe Hart

Joe Hart in action for Celtic against Real Madrid, November 2022 (Image credit: Alamy)

Already a multiple Premier League champion with Manchester City, Joe Hart saw out his career by helping Celtic to three straight Scottish titles and a domestic treble.

The former England number one featured 153 times for the Bhoys overall, hanging up his gloves at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Chris Woods

Chris Woods in action for Rangers against Hearts, August 1986 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Rangers’ best-ever goalkeepers, Chris Woods claimed plenty of silverware during his time at Ibrox – where he lined up in the same team as compatriots Terry Butcher and Graham Roberts.

Signed from Norwich City in 1986, the 43-cap England shot-stopper enjoyed a five-year spell in Glasgow before heading back south of the border to Sheffield Wednesday.

Alan Thompson

Alan Thompson celebrates after scoring for Celtic against Kilmarnock, May 2003 (Image credit: Alamy)

England one-cap wonder Alan Thompson made history by becoming the first Celtic player to represent the Three Lions, appearing in a 2004 friendly against Sweden.

Hailing from Newcastle – where he began his career – the midfielder played an integral role in Celtic’s great success under Martin O’Neill during the 00s, winning every major domestic honour and helping the Bhoys reach the 2003 UEFA Cup final.

Gary Stevens

Gary Stevens in action for Rangers against Dundee, September 1993 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A First Division champion, FA Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup winner with Howard Kendall’s Everton, Gary Stevens joined Rangers for more than £1m in the summer of 1988.

The right-back quickly established as one of the Gers’ most important players, starring in six title-winning campaigns and also getting his hands on both major domestic cups in Scotland.

Ray Wilkins

Ray Wilkins in action for Hibernian against Raith Rovers, September 1996 (Image credit: Alamy)

Among the classiest English midfielders of his generation, Ray Wilkins turned out for Scottish clubs in the 80s and 90s.

The ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Milan star won back-to-back titles with Rangers in 1989 and 1990 and later spent part of the 1996/97 season at Hibernian, in between stints with Wycombe Wanderers and Millwall.

Joe Baker

Joe Baker pictured in 1959 (Image credit: Alamy)

Born in Liverpool but raised in Scotland, Joe Baker was the first player to play for England without having played in England.

The centre-forward scored over 100 goals for Hibernian between 1956 and 1961, returning to the Edinburgh outfit for a second spell in 1971 – after starring for Torino, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. He finished his career at another Scottish club, Raith Rovers.

Terry Butcher

Terry Butcher in action for Rangers against Motherwell, September 1988 (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time when he literally bled for the England cause, Terry Butcher was playing his club football north of the border for Rangers.

The imposing ex-Ipswich centre-back made the best part of 200 appearances for the Old Firm giants, winning three Scottish top-flight titles during his spell at Ibrox.

Mark Hateley

Mark Hateley celebrates after scoring for Rangers against Celtic, September 1993 (Image credit: Alamy)

Capped 32 times by England, striker Mark Hateley spent much of his career outside his homeland.

The ex-Milan and Monaco man had two spells at Rangers – although his four-appearance second stint paled in significance to the first, in which he racked up 112 goals at a rate of better than one every other game, winning six league titles in seven seasons between 1990/91 and 1996/97.

Chris Sutton

Chris Sutton celebrates after scoring for Celtic against St Johnstone, November 2000 (Image credit: Alamy)

As one half of the ‘SAS’ strike partnership alongside Alan Shearer, Chris Sutton fired Blackburn Rovers to the 1994/95 Premier League title.

He featured more times for Celtic than any other club, though, joining the Old Firm giants 2000 and going on to make 199 appearances – scoring 86 goals, including 28 as Martin O’Neill’s side did the double in 2003/04, while forming a formidable front two with Henrik Larsson.

Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne greets fans at Glasgow Airport after signing for Rangers from Lazio, June 1995 (Image credit: Alamy)

Rangers fans got to see prime Gazza pull on the blue shirt, after the England icon moved to Ibrox from Lazio for £5m in 1995.

He went on to score 39 goals in 104 games for the Glaswegians, helping them to back-to-back league titles under Walter Smith – the first of them as part of a double.