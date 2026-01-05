How to watch Egypt vs Benin: Live streams, TV coverage, preview with Mo Salah set to light up AFCON round of 16

Watch Egypt vs Benin at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Egypt vs Benin: key information • Date: Monday 05 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Stade Adrar, Agadir • TV & Streaming: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Egypt take on Benin today for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Mohamed Salah's nation are yet to lose at the competition, having safely secured their passage to this stage after winning Group B.

Benin, on the other hand, are here as a virtue of being one of the best third-placed sides, winning just one game from three so far.

Their only win to this point was a narrow victory over Botswana, but could a huge scalp be on the cards in Agadir?

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Egypt vs Benin online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Egypt vs Benin for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Egypt vs Benin live for free on the 4Seven TV channel the Channel 4 website, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Egypt vs Benin free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Egypt vs Benin from anywhere

Out of the country when Egypt vs Benin is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Is Egypt vs Benin on TV in the US?

US-based fans can watch Egypt vs Benin on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Egypt vs Benin in Africa

Egypt vs Benin will be shown live on beIN Sports in Egypt and Canal+ in Benin.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Egypt vs Benin: Preview

Egypt are looking to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2019.

They were eliminated at the stage in the 2023 edition, losing on penalties to DR Congo in an 8-7 defeat.

So far, the Pharaohs have beaten Zimbabwe and South Africa, whilst also drawing 0-0 with Angola in their final group game.

Liverpool man Salah has two goals to his name already, with Manchester City man Omar Marmoush also netting in the 2-1 win on Matchday One against the Warriors.

Benin are looking to make a second-ever appearance in the quarter-finals, having done so for the first time back in 2019.

Having earned their spot in the knockout stages due to being one of the competitions best third-placed sides, it's one win and two defeats so far for the Cheetahs.

Having lost to DR Congo 1-0, Benin then beat Botswana by the same scoreline, before ending their group-stage endeavours with a 3-0 loss against Senegal.

Defender Yohan Roche scored their only goal at the competition against Botswana, and it will take a valiant effort to ensure a passage into the last eight.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Egypt 3-0 Benin

Benin are only here after beating the lowest-ranked side at the competition in Botswana, and Egypt should ease through on Monday.