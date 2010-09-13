Cissokho out of Lyon opener
PARIS - French international Aly Cissokho will miss Olympique Lyon's Champions League opener against Schalke 04 on Tuesday as the left-back is recovering from a thigh injury.
Cissokho was left out of Lyon's 19-man squad to face the German side at the Stade Gerland.
The 22-year-old Cissokho, who has one cap with France, picked up a thigh injury last month in his team's 1-0 home win against Stade Brest in Ligue 1.
