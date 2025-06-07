Iconic players leaving their clubs in 2025

The 2024/25 season has reached its end and a series of high-profile players will be moving on this summer.

Some of those footballers will be seeking pastures new after long spells at their current club, while others will be hanging up their boots at the end of long and successful careers.

Meanwhile, the new FIFA Club World Cup will represent a finale for others, with that tournament kicking off later in June.

Here, a look at some of the most iconic players who will be leaving their clubs this summer...

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold holds the Premier League trophy amid Liverpool's title celebrations at Anfield in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool after 20 years with the Reds and is joining Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer.

That has not gone down well with many Liverpool fans and the right-back was booed by some supporters as he came off the bench in a game against Arsenal, but the 26-year-old has played a huge part in the Reds' success in recent years and leaves Anfield as a double Premier League champion and a European Cup winner.

Aaron Cresswell (West Ham)

Aaron Cresswell shows his appreciation to the West Ham fans on his final appearance for the club, against Ipswich Town in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aaron Cresswell is leaving West Ham United this summer after spending the last 11 years with the east London club.

Cresswell joined West Ham from Ipswich Town in 2014 and made his 365th and final appearance in a 3-1 win over his former club on the last day of the Premier League season. Łukasz Fabiański, Vladimir Coufal and Danny Ings are also leaving the Hammers this summer.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne applauds the Manchester City fans after his final game for the club, against Fulham, in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A mainstay for Manchester City over the past decade, Kevin De Bruyne has been instrumental in central midfield in a hugely successful era for the Sky Blues.

Out of contract at the end of the season and not offered a new deal, De Bruyne departs with 422 appearances, 108 goals and 19 trophies. He was described by chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak as the "greatest player" to play for the club. Hard to argue with that.

Óscar de Marcos (Athletic Club)

Oscar de Marcos is thrown into the air by his Athletic Club team-mates after his final appearance for the Bilbao side, at home to Barcelona in La Liga in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After coming through the youth ranks at Deportivo Alavés and playing a season in Spain's second tier, Óscar de Marcos joined Athletic Club in 2009 and has been at the Bilbao side ever since.

The versatile full-back, who can also play in midfield, has racked up 573 appearances for Athletic over 16 years, more than any other player in the club's history. De Marcos is retiring this summer at the age of 36 and played his final match for Athletic in the last round of La Liga, against Barcelona at San Mames in late May.

Ángel Di María (Benfica)

Angel Di Maria is consoled by Benfica team-mate Alvaro Carreras after defeat to Sporting CP in the Portuguese Cup final in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ángel Di María's European career began at Benfica in 2007, with the Argentine winger sold to Real Madrid in 2010 after three successful seasons with the Lisbon club.

Following a season at Juventus in 2022/23, Di María made an emotional return to Benfica and departs this summer after two more years with the Portuguese giants as he heads back to the club where he started his career in Argentina, Rosario Central.

Jaume Domènech (Valencia)

Valencia captain Jaume Domenech is thrown into the air by his team-mates after his last match for the club at Mestalla, against Athletic Club, in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valencia captain Jaume Domènech is leaving the club this summer after spending the last 12 seasons at Mestalla.

Often a back-up, the goalkeeper has made over 100 appearances with the first team after spending two seasons with the youth side, having joined from local club Huracán. He was in goal as Valencia beat Barcelona to win the Copa del Rey in May 2019.

Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton)

Abdoulaye Doucoure salutes the Everton fans on his last home match for the club, also the men's final fixture at Goodison Park, after coming off against Southampton in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abdoulaye Doucouré is out of contract at Everton this summer and the Malian international is leaving after five seasons at Goodison Park.

The midfielder made 166 appearances for Everton and scored 21 goals, including a crucial winner against Bournemouth at Goodison in May 2023 which preserved the Toffees' top-flight status.

Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

Christian Eriksen applauds the Manchester United fans after his final appearance for the club, against Aston Villa in the Premier League, in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the finest midfielders to grace English football in recent years, Christian Eriksen is saying goodbye to Manchester United after three seasons at Old Trafford.

The Dane, who spent six-and-a-half years at Tottenham and also had a spell at Brentford after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, made over 100 appearances for United and helped the Red Devils to League Cup and FA Cup wins under Erik ten Hag.

Jonny Evans (Manchester United)

Jonny Evans applauds Manchester United fans after a Premier League game against Aston Villa in May 2025, his final appearance for the club. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonny Evans started his career at Manchester United and the Belfast-born defender made close to 200 appearances for the Red Devils before a move to West Brom in 2015.

After three years at West Brom and five at Leicester City, the Northern Irishman returned to United in the summer of 2023 and is hanging up his boots now after two seasons back at Old Trafford. Evans won 12 trophies as a Manchester United player, with all but one of those coming in his first spell at the club.

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

Alexandre Lacazette salutes the Lyon fans after scoring for the club on his final appearance, against Angers, in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract this summer at Lyon and it has been confirmed that the club captain will be leaving the cash-strapped Ligue 1 side.

The former France forward came through the youth ranks at Lyon and made 391 appearances for the club across two spells, either side of a five-year stay at Arsenal, scoring 201 goals. Two of those came in his final match as he hit both in a 2-0 win over Angers.

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric shows his appreciation to Real Madrid fans following his final appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luka Modrić joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in the summer of 2012 and the Croatian midfielder has won it all in 12 seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 39-year-old had wanted to stay another year, but is leaving Madrid after this summer's Club World Cup and will go down as one of the greatest players in Real's history. Instrumental in six Champions League triumphs, Modrić has won 28 trophies in total during his time with Los Blancos.

Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Muller shows his appreciation to the fans after his final appearance for Bayern Munich, against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Müller is leaving Bayern Munich after this summer's Club World Cup, bringing to an end his 25-year association with the Bavarian giants.

Müller has played 751 times for Bayern in a career spent entirely with the Munich club and has scored 248 goals, winning over 30 trophies in that time.

Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and defender Jonathan Tah pose for a selfie after a league game against Mainz in May 2025, the last for both men at the Bundesliga club. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Tah has left Bayer Leverkusen to join Bayern Munich after 10 years with the Black and Reds.

The Hamburg-born German international defender joined Leverkusen from his hometown club in 2015 and went on to make over 400 appearances. A key player as Leverkusen won a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in 2023/24, the 29-year-old has joined Bayern on a free transfer.

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Jamie Vardy receives a guard of honour as he leaves the pitch for the last time as a Leicester City player, against Ipswich Town in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Vardy joined Leicester City, a Championship side at the time, from non-league Fleetwood Town in 2012 for a reported fee of £1 million and leaves the Foxes 13 years later as the club's greatest-ever player.

Instrumental in Premier League and FA Cup wins for Leicester, Vardy scored on his final appearance against Ipswich Town to make it 200 goals in 500 games for the Foxes and was given a guard of honour as he left the pitch for the last time at the King Power Stadium.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid)

Lucas Vazquez says goodbye to the Real Madrid fans following his final appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucas Vázquez is another player leaving Real Madrid, with the winger out of contract and departing after this summer's Club World Cup.

Not always the most popular player with fans, the former academy player has been a reliable performer for Madrid for an entire decade and has had to operate at right-back in the absence of the injured Dani Carvajal. A five-time Champions League winner with Madrid, the 33-year-old has contributed to 20 trophies in total.

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace)

Joel Ward holds the FA Cup trophy ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League game against Wolves in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joel Ward joined Crystal Palace from Portsmouth in 2012 and the defender has racked up over 350 appearances for the south London club in the past 13 years.

The last remaining member of the 2013 Championship play-off winning squad, Ward was an unused substitute as Palace won the FA Cup in May and lifted the club's first-ever trophy along with Marc Guéhi at Wembley. The 35-year-old, who is retiring from football, started in a 4-2 win over Wolves three days later and went off to a standing ovation at Selhurst Park.