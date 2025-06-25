Tottenham given nod to land Euro 2024 superstar, following European football crisis: report
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank appears to be in the market for a new centre forward
Tottenham are said to be lining up a summer move for one of Euro 2024's breakout stars.
Thomas Frank will be eager to impress after taking on the reins following Ange Postecoglou's dismissal. The Dane will also be tasked with guiding Spurs through a Champions League campaign after they won the Europa League last term.
Improving in all areas of the pitch looks to be paramount to Daniel Levy's plans, and one forward from Ligue 1 could unlock the key given his cut-throat price in the current market.
Tottenham 'leading the race' to sign 17-goal star
With club captain Heung-min Son enduring an inconsistent campaign, the 32-year-old is one player who has been linked with a potential exit in north London this summer. Son's contract is set to expire in 2026, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs look to cut ties now or allow him to leave the club on a potential free transfer next summer.
Scoring only 11 times, Son's numbers speak for themselves, especially compared to the 17 he hit in 2023/23. Dominic Solanke is currently bearing the weight in attack, and with Richarlison's future to be resolved, a new forward addition has been talked up.
Fichajes have reported Tottenham are 'leading the race' to sign Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze, who may now be available for cheap after the Ligue 1 side were relegated to the second tier of French football for failing to comply with financial rulings.
Mikautadze, 24, was superb at Euro 2024 for Georgia, scoring 3 goals in 4 matches for the minnows and thus earned himself a move to Lyon last summer.
The former FC Metz star netted 17 goals and chalked up another 11 assists in all competitions last term, and is able to play both on the left or through the middle in attack. His versatility may be the root of Tottenham's interest.
In FourFourTwo's view, the Georgian forward has a real presence about him in forward areas and with numbers to back it up, plenty of other Premier League clubs would be silly not to consider him given his pedigree and age.
Further information indicates talks 'are progressing' between Tottenham and Lyon, with Transfermarkt valuing the 24-year-old at €22m (£18.7m). The fact that the Ligue 1 side needs to sell has helped speed up matters.
Described also as 'the biggest opportunity of his career', Mikautadze could be the next Georgian international to make a career-defining move, following in international team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's footsteps, after he left Napoli for PSG.
