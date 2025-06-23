The 100 most expensive football transfers of all time
So, what are the most expensive football transfers of all time? There's around £7bn worth of transfer spending in the top 100, with the deals going as far back as 2001
The most expensive football transfers of all time are huge fees, routinely running to figures far in excess of what you or any of us at FourFourTwo would have in our wallets on a day-to-day basis.
The first £100m+ transfer didn't come until 2017, but we're now into double figures for deals of that magnitude. So exactly how much is a player really worth, anyway? One way to tell would be to look at the fees on previous transfer deals...
And so, here's the 100 most spenny transfer of all time, starting with the most expensive footballer of all time and working down. The numbers are given in pounds sterling, based on exchange rates at the time where required, but are not adjusted for inflation
The top 100
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Fee
Player
Age
Nation
From
To
Season
Window
1
£194.51m
Neymar
25
🇧🇷
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
2017/18
Summer
2
£159.22m
Kylian Mbappe
19
🇫🇷
Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
2018/19
Summer
3
£118.29m
Philippe Coutinho
25
🇧🇷
Liverpool
Barcelona
2017/18
Winter
4
£118.29m
Ousmane Dembele
20
🇫🇷
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
2017/18
Summer
5
£106.94m
Florian Wirtz
22
🇩🇪
Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool
2025/26
Summer
6
£111.53m
Joao Felix
19
🇵🇹
Benfica
Atletico Madrid
2019/20
Summer
7
£105.92m
Eden Hazard
28
🇧🇪
Chelsea
Real Madrid
2019/20
Summer
8
£105.22m
Antoine Griezmann
28
🇫🇷
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
2019/20
Summer
9
£103.49m
Cristiano Ronaldo
33
🇵🇹
Real Madrid
Juventus
2018/19
Summer
10
£103.13m
Enzo Fernandez
22
🇦🇷
Benfica
Chelsea
2022/23
Winter
11
£101.39m
Declan Rice
24
🏴
West Ham United
Arsenal
2023/24
Summer
12
£101.01m
Jack Grealish
25
🏴
Aston Villa
Manchester City
2021/22
Summer
13
£100.87m
Moises Caicedo
21
🇪🇨
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
2023/24
Summer
14
£98.26m
Jude Bellingham
20
🏴
Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid
2023/24
Summer
15
£97.14m
Romelu Lukaku
28
🇧🇪
Inter Milan
Chelsea
2021/22
Summer
16
£85.83m
Paul Pogba
23
🇫🇷
Juventus
Manchester United
2016/17
Summer
17
£85.77m
Gareth Bale
24
🏴
Tottenham
Real Madrid
2013/14
Summer
18
£83.68m
Cristiano Ronaldo
24
🇵🇹
Manchester United
Real Madrid
2009/10
Summer
19
£82.61m
Harry Kane
30
🏴
Tottenham
Bayern Munich
2023/24
Summer
20
£82.61m
Randal Kolo Muani
24
🇫🇷
Eintracht Frankfurt
Paris Saint-Germain
2023/24
Summer
21
£80.97m
Antony
22
🇧🇷
Ajax
Manchester United
2022/23
Summer
22
£78.26m
Josko Gvardiol
21
🇭🇷
RB Leipzig
Manchester City
2023/24
Summer
23
£78.26m
Neymar
31
🇧🇷
Paris Saint-Germain
Al-Hilal
2023/24
Summer
24
£76.28m
Harry Maguire
26
🏴
Leicester City
Manchester United
2019/20
Summer
25
£75.49m
Frenkie de Jong
22
🇳🇱
Ajax
Barcelona
2019/20
Summer
26
£75.00m
Matthijs de Ligt
19
🇳🇱
Ajax
Juventus
2019/20
Summer
27
£74.73m
Neymar
21
🇧🇷
Santos
Barcelona
2013/14
Summer
28
£74.21m
Romelu Lukaku
24
🇧🇪
Everton
Manchester United
2017/18
Summer
29
£74.17m
Virgil van Dijk
26
🇳🇱
Southampton
Liverpool
2017/18
Winter
30
£73.57m
Gonzalo Higuain
28
🇦🇷
Napoli
Juventus
2016/17
Summer
31
£73.07m
Jadon Sancho
21
🏴
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United
2021/22
Summer
32
£72.45m
Darwin Nunez
23
🇺🇾
Benfica
Liverpool
2022/23
Summer
33
£71.78m
Dusan Vlahovic
22
🇷🇸
Fiorentina
Juventus
2021/22
Winter
34
£71.64m
Arthur Melo
24
🇧🇷
Barcelona
Juventus
2020/21
Summer
35
£71.11m
Kai Havertz
21
🇩🇪
Bayer Leverkusen
Chelsea
2020/21
Summer
36
£70.77m
Kepa Arrizabalaga
23
🇪🇸
Athletic Club
Chelsea
2018/19
Summer
37
£70.15m
Lucas Hernandez
23
🇫🇷
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
2019/20
Summer
38
£70.15m
Nicolas Pepe
24
🇨🇮
Lille
Arsenal
2019/20
Summer
39
£70.13m
Victor Osimhen
21
🇳🇬
Lille
Napoli
2020/21
Summer
40
£68.53m
Wesley Fofana
21
🇫🇷
Leicester City
Chelsea
2022/23
Summer
41
£68.19m
Aurelien Tchouameni
22
🇫🇷
Monaco
Real Madrid
2022/23
Summer
42
£67.65m
Rasmus Hojlund
20
🇩🇰
Atalanta
Manchester United
2023/24
Summer
43
£65.84m
Luis Suarez
27
🇺🇾
Liverpool
Barcelona
2014/15
Summer
44
£65.22m
Kai Havertz
24
🇩🇪
Chelsea
Arsenal
2023/24
Summer
45
£65.17m
Jhon Duran
21
🇨🇴
Aston Villa
Al-Nassr
2024/25
Winter
46
£64.88m
Romelu Lukaku
26
🇧🇪
Manchester United
Inter Milan
2019/20
Summer
47
£63.69m
Thomas Lemar
22
🇫🇷
Monaco
Atletico Madrid
2018/19
Summer
48
£63.64m
Ruben Dias
23
🇵🇹
Benfica
Manchester City
2020/21
Summer
49
£63.48m
Julian Alvarez
24
🇦🇷
Manchester City
Atletico Madrid
2024/25
Summer
50
£63.48m
Omar Marmoush
25
🇪🇬
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
2024/25
Winter
51
£62.80m
Matheus Cunha
26
🇧🇷
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United
2025/26
Summer
52
£61.87m
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
27
🇸🇪
Inter Milan
Barcelona
2009/10
Summer
53
£61.38m
Rodri
23
🇪🇸
Atletico Madrid
Manchester City
2019/20
Summer
54
£60.87m
Dominik Szoboszlai
22
🇭🇺
RB Leipzig
Liverpool
2023/24
Summer
55
£60.43m
James Rodriguez
23
🇨🇴
Monaco
Real Madrid
2014/15
Summer
56
£60.43m
Angel Di Maria
26
🇦🇷
Real Madrid
Manchester United
2014/15
Summer
57
£60.22m
Casemiro
30
🇧🇷
Real Madrid
Manchester United
2022/23
Summer
58
£59.97m
Riyad Mahrez
27
🇩🇿
Leicester City
Manchester City
2018/19
Summer
59
£59.67m
Mykhaylo Mudryk
22
🇺🇦
Shakhtar Donetsk
Chelsea
2022/23
Winter
60
£59.67m
Alexander Isak
22
🇸🇪
Real Sociedad
Newcastle United
2022/23
Summer
61
£59.65m
Kaka
27
🇧🇷
Milan
Real Madrid
2009/10
Summer
62
£59.25m
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
23
🇬🇪
Napoli
Paris Saint-Germain
2024/25
Winter
63
£58.87m
Mason Mount
24
🏴
Chelsea
Manchester United
2023/24
Summer
64
£58.45m
Achraf Hakimi
22
🇲🇦
Inter Milan
Paris Saint-Germain
2021/22
Summer
65
£57.83m
Alvaro Morata
24
🇪🇸
Real Madrid
Chelsea
2017/18
Summer
66
£57.11m
Matthijs de Ligt
22
🇳🇱
Juventus
Bayern Munich
2022/23
Summer
67
£56.99m
Bruno Fernandes
25
🇵🇹
Sporting
Manchester United
2019/20
Winter
68
£56.99m
Joao Cancelo
25
🇵🇹
Juventus
Manchester City
2019/20
Summer
69
£56.95m
Aymeric Laporte
23
🇪🇸
Athletic Club
Manchester City
2017/18
Winter
70
£56.61m
Christian Pulisic
20
🇺🇸
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
2018/19
Winter
71
£56.52m
Goncalo Ramos
22
🇵🇹
Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain
2023/24
Winter
72
£55.86m
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
28
🇬🇦
Borussia Dortmund
Arsenal
2017/18
Winter
73
£55.66m
Marc Cucurella
24
🇪🇸
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
2022/23
Summer
74
£55.28m
Alisson
25
🇧🇷
AS Roma
Liverpool
2018/19
Summer
75
£55.24m
Luka Jovic
21
🇷🇸
Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Madrid
2019/20
Summer
76
£55.14m
Kevin De Bruyne
24
🇧🇪
Wolfsburg
Manchester City
2015/16
Summer
77
£54.77m
Edinson Cavani
26
🇺🇾
Napoli
Paris Saint-Germain
2013/14
Summer
78
£54.42m
Dominic Solanke
26
🏴
Bournemouth
Tottenham
2024/25
Summer
79
£54.36m
Tanguy Ndombele
22
🇫🇷
Lyon
Tottenham
2019/20
Summer
80
£54.00m
Romeo Lavia
19
🇧🇪
Southampton
Chelsea
2023/24
Summer
81
£53.91m
Matheus Nunes
25
🇵🇹
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
2023/24
Summer
82
£53.33m
Miralem Pjanic
30
🇧🇦
Juventus
Barcelona
2020/21
Summer
83
£53.07m
Naby Keita
23
🇬🇳
RB Leipzig
Liverpool
2018/19
Summer
84
£52.57m
Diego Costa
29
🇧🇷
Chelsea
Atletico Madrid
2017/18
Winter
85
£52.47m
Leny Yoro
18
🇫🇷
Lille
Manchester United
2024/25
Summer
86
£52.17m
Christopher Nkunku
25
🇫🇷
RB Leipzig
Chelsea
2023/24
Summer
87
£52.17m
Manuel Ugarte
22
🇺🇾
Sporting
Paris Saint-Germain
2023/24
Summer
88
£52.17m
Otavio
28
🇵🇹
Porto
Al-Nassr
2023/24
Summer
89
£52.17m
Malcom
26
🇧🇷
Zenit Saint-Petersburg
Al-Hilal
2023/24
Summer
90
£52.17m
Jeremy Doku
21
🇧🇪
Stade Rennais
Manchester City
2023/24
Summer
91
£51.14m
Erling Haaland
21
🇳🇴
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City
2022/23
Summer
92
£50.78m
Moussa Diaby
25
🇫🇷
Aston Villa
Al-Ittihad
2024/25
Summer
93
£50.78m
Pedro Neto
24
🇵🇹
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea
2024/25
Summer
94
£50.78m
Nico Gonzalez
23
🇪🇸
Porto
Manchester City
2024/25
Winter
95
£50.71m
Joao Neves
19
🇵🇹
Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain
2024/25
Summer
96
£49.05m
Oscar
25
🇧🇷
Chelsea
SH SIPG
2016/17
Winter
97
£48.18m
Zinedine Zidane
29
🇫🇷
Juventus
Real Madrid
2001/02
Summer
98
£46.22m
Raheem Sterling
20
🏴
Liverpool
Manchester City
2015/16
Summer
99
£45.71m
Angel Di Maria
27
🇦🇷
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
2015/16
Summer
100
£43.53m
Anthony Martial
19
🇫🇷
Monaco
Manchester United
2015/16
Summer
The biggest move, naturally, is Neymar's £194.5m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.
The scale of that fee also qualifies that move as one of the most shocking transfers ever, alongside a transfer that doesn't quite make the list: Luis Figo's stunning move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in summer 2000.
That means Zinedine Zidane's switch to Real the following year is the oldest transfer still in the top 100 - though that's likely to be bumped out sooner rather than later, at which point it will be Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to (you guessed it) Real Madrid in 2009.
Arsenal's acquisition of Declan Rice in 2023 makes him the most expensive English player of all time, just pipping Jack Grealish's move from Aston Villa to Manchester City two years earlier.
Florian Wirtz has recently become the most expensive Premier League player of all time with his most to English football, gazumping Enzo Fernandez by a few million quid – and he's now the most expensive German of all time, 'n' all.
Another Red, Philippe Coutinho, meanwhile, remains the most expensive Premier League sale of all time following his move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018.
Benfica have been the biggest beneficiaries overall from the top 100 transfers, incidentally.
The Portuguese side have been the selling club in six of the 100 deals, the joint-most alongside Borussia Dortmund, but have made about £4.7m more than the German side. Benfica are also the only club to date to have sold two players for £100m+ (Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid being the other).
Manchester City have the most entries in the top 100 (14), just ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United (13 each) - though Chelsea have just about spent the most of anybody on top 100 players, at £898.3m.
PSG (£813.9m) are the only other club to even come close to that Premier League trio for spending and have ten entries in the list. Real Madrid have nine, Barcelona eight.
Ready for some more trivia? Lovely. Nicolas Pepe is the most expensive African player of all time, although that is much to his chagrin... and to Arsenal's.
South Korean international Kim Min-Jae is the most expensive Asian player of all time: he moved from Napoli to Bayern Munich for €50m in 2023 (though Wirtz' move to Merseyside toppled him from the top 100. North America has just one representative in the top 100 transfers list, meanwhile, via USA international Christian Pulisic's move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019.
Over half of the top 100 transfers have been moves for players aged 21 to 25. Leny Yoro is the youngest entrant: he was 18 when he left Lille to join Manchester United last year.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest, meanwhile, joining Juventus from Real Madrid for £103.5m in 2018, when he was 33.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
