So, what are the most expensive football transfers of all time? There's around £7bn worth of transfer spending in the top 100, with the deals going as far back as 2001

The 100 most expensive football transfers of all time: Florian Wirtz is unveiled as a Liverpool player after his signing at AXA Training Centre on June 20, 2025 in Kirkby, England.
Wirtz is now still sitting pretty as the most expensive Premier League player of all time (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
The most expensive football transfers of all time are huge fees, routinely running to figures far in excess of what you or any of us at FourFourTwo would have in our wallets on a day-to-day basis.

The first £100m+ transfer didn't come until 2017, but we're now into double figures for deals of that magnitude. So exactly how much is a player really worth, anyway? One way to tell would be to look at the fees on previous transfer deals...

And so, here's the 100 most spenny transfer of all time, starting with the most expensive footballer of all time and working down. The numbers are given in pounds sterling, based on exchange rates at the time where required, but are not adjusted for inflation

The top 100

The 100 most expensive football transfers of all time

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

Fee

Player

Age

Nation

From

To

Season

Window

1

£194.51m

Neymar

25

🇧🇷

Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain

2017/18

Summer

2

£159.22m

Kylian Mbappe

19

🇫🇷

Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain

2018/19

Summer

3

£118.29m

Philippe Coutinho

25

🇧🇷

Liverpool

Barcelona

2017/18

Winter

4

£118.29m

Ousmane Dembele

20

🇫🇷

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

2017/18

Summer

5

£106.94m

Florian Wirtz

22

🇩🇪

Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool

2025/26

Summer

6

£111.53m

Joao Felix

19

🇵🇹

Benfica

Atletico Madrid

2019/20

Summer

7

£105.92m

Eden Hazard

28

🇧🇪

Chelsea

Real Madrid

2019/20

Summer

8

£105.22m

Antoine Griezmann

28

🇫🇷

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

2019/20

Summer

9

£103.49m

Cristiano Ronaldo

33

🇵🇹

Real Madrid

Juventus

2018/19

Summer

10

£103.13m

Enzo Fernandez

22

🇦🇷

Benfica

Chelsea

2022/23

Winter

11

£101.39m

Declan Rice

24

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

West Ham United

Arsenal

2023/24

Summer

12

£101.01m

Jack Grealish

25

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Aston Villa

Manchester City

2021/22

Summer

13

£100.87m

Moises Caicedo

21

🇪🇨

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

2023/24

Summer

14

£98.26m

Jude Bellingham

20

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid

2023/24

Summer

15

£97.14m

Romelu Lukaku

28

🇧🇪

Inter Milan

Chelsea

2021/22

Summer

16

£85.83m

Paul Pogba

23

🇫🇷

Juventus

Manchester United

2016/17

Summer

17

£85.77m

Gareth Bale

24

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Tottenham

Real Madrid

2013/14

Summer

18

£83.68m

Cristiano Ronaldo

24

🇵🇹

Manchester United

Real Madrid

2009/10

Summer

19

£82.61m

Harry Kane

30

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Tottenham

Bayern Munich

2023/24

Summer

20

£82.61m

Randal Kolo Muani

24

🇫🇷

Eintracht Frankfurt

Paris Saint-Germain

2023/24

Summer

21

£80.97m

Antony

22

🇧🇷

Ajax

Manchester United

2022/23

Summer

22

£78.26m

Josko Gvardiol

21

🇭🇷

RB Leipzig

Manchester City

2023/24

Summer

23

£78.26m

Neymar

31

🇧🇷

Paris Saint-Germain

Al-Hilal

2023/24

Summer

24

£76.28m

Harry Maguire

26

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Leicester City

Manchester United

2019/20

Summer

25

£75.49m

Frenkie de Jong

22

🇳🇱

Ajax

Barcelona

2019/20

Summer

26

£75.00m

Matthijs de Ligt

19

🇳🇱

Ajax

Juventus

2019/20

Summer

27

£74.73m

Neymar

21

🇧🇷

Santos

Barcelona

2013/14

Summer

28

£74.21m

Romelu Lukaku

24

🇧🇪

Everton

Manchester United

2017/18

Summer

29

£74.17m

Virgil van Dijk

26

🇳🇱

Southampton

Liverpool

2017/18

Winter

30

£73.57m

Gonzalo Higuain

28

🇦🇷

Napoli

Juventus

2016/17

Summer

31

£73.07m

Jadon Sancho

21

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United

2021/22

Summer

32

£72.45m

Darwin Nunez

23

🇺🇾

Benfica

Liverpool

2022/23

Summer

33

£71.78m

Dusan Vlahovic

22

🇷🇸

Fiorentina

Juventus

2021/22

Winter

34

£71.64m

Arthur Melo

24

🇧🇷

Barcelona

Juventus

2020/21

Summer

35

£71.11m

Kai Havertz

21

🇩🇪

Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea

2020/21

Summer

36

£70.77m

Kepa Arrizabalaga

23

🇪🇸

Athletic Club

Chelsea

2018/19

Summer

37

£70.15m

Lucas Hernandez

23

🇫🇷

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

2019/20

Summer

38

£70.15m

Nicolas Pepe

24

🇨🇮

Lille

Arsenal

2019/20

Summer

39

£70.13m

Victor Osimhen

21

🇳🇬

Lille

Napoli

2020/21

Summer

40

£68.53m

Wesley Fofana

21

🇫🇷

Leicester City

Chelsea

2022/23

Summer

41

£68.19m

Aurelien Tchouameni

22

🇫🇷

Monaco

Real Madrid

2022/23

Summer

42

£67.65m

Rasmus Hojlund

20

🇩🇰

Atalanta

Manchester United

2023/24

Summer

43

£65.84m

Luis Suarez

27

🇺🇾

Liverpool

Barcelona

2014/15

Summer

44

£65.22m

Kai Havertz

24

🇩🇪

Chelsea

Arsenal

2023/24

Summer

45

£65.17m

Jhon Duran

21

🇨🇴

Aston Villa

Al-Nassr

2024/25

Winter

46

£64.88m

Romelu Lukaku

26

🇧🇪

Manchester United

Inter Milan

2019/20

Summer

47

£63.69m

Thomas Lemar

22

🇫🇷

Monaco

Atletico Madrid

2018/19

Summer

48

£63.64m

Ruben Dias

23

🇵🇹

Benfica

Manchester City

2020/21

Summer

49

£63.48m

Julian Alvarez

24

🇦🇷

Manchester City

Atletico Madrid

2024/25

Summer

50

£63.48m

Omar Marmoush

25

🇪🇬

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

2024/25

Winter

51

£62.80m

Matheus Cunha

26

🇧🇷

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United

2025/26

Summer

52

£61.87m

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

27

🇸🇪

Inter Milan

Barcelona

2009/10

Summer

53

£61.38m

Rodri

23

🇪🇸

Atletico Madrid

Manchester City

2019/20

Summer

54

£60.87m

Dominik Szoboszlai

22

🇭🇺

RB Leipzig

Liverpool

2023/24

Summer

55

£60.43m

James Rodriguez

23

🇨🇴

Monaco

Real Madrid

2014/15

Summer

56

£60.43m

Angel Di Maria

26

🇦🇷

Real Madrid

Manchester United

2014/15

Summer

57

£60.22m

Casemiro

30

🇧🇷

Real Madrid

Manchester United

2022/23

Summer

58

£59.97m

Riyad Mahrez

27

🇩🇿

Leicester City

Manchester City

2018/19

Summer

59

£59.67m

Mykhaylo Mudryk

22

🇺🇦

Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea

2022/23

Winter

60

£59.67m

Alexander Isak

22

🇸🇪

Real Sociedad

Newcastle United

2022/23

Summer

61

£59.65m

Kaka

27

🇧🇷

Milan

Real Madrid

2009/10

Summer

62

£59.25m

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

23

🇬🇪

Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain

2024/25

Winter

63

£58.87m

Mason Mount

24

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Chelsea

Manchester United

2023/24

Summer

64

£58.45m

Achraf Hakimi

22

🇲🇦

Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain

2021/22

Summer

65

£57.83m

Alvaro Morata

24

🇪🇸

Real Madrid

Chelsea

2017/18

Summer

66

£57.11m

Matthijs de Ligt

22

🇳🇱

Juventus

Bayern Munich

2022/23

Summer

67

£56.99m

Bruno Fernandes

25

🇵🇹

Sporting

Manchester United

2019/20

Winter

68

£56.99m

Joao Cancelo

25

🇵🇹

Juventus

Manchester City

2019/20

Summer

69

£56.95m

Aymeric Laporte

23

🇪🇸

Athletic Club

Manchester City

2017/18

Winter

70

£56.61m

Christian Pulisic

20

🇺🇸

Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea

2018/19

Winter

71

£56.52m

Goncalo Ramos

22

🇵🇹

Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain

2023/24

Winter

72

£55.86m

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

28

🇬🇦

Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal

2017/18

Winter

73

£55.66m

Marc Cucurella

24

🇪🇸

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

2022/23

Summer

74

£55.28m

Alisson

25

🇧🇷

AS Roma

Liverpool

2018/19

Summer

75

£55.24m

Luka Jovic

21

🇷🇸

Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid

2019/20

Summer

76

£55.14m

Kevin De Bruyne

24

🇧🇪

Wolfsburg

Manchester City

2015/16

Summer

77

£54.77m

Edinson Cavani

26

🇺🇾

Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain

2013/14

Summer

78

£54.42m

Dominic Solanke

26

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Bournemouth

Tottenham

2024/25

Summer

79

£54.36m

Tanguy Ndombele

22

🇫🇷

Lyon

Tottenham

2019/20

Summer

80

£54.00m

Romeo Lavia

19

🇧🇪

Southampton

Chelsea

2023/24

Summer

81

£53.91m

Matheus Nunes

25

🇵🇹

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City

2023/24

Summer

82

£53.33m

Miralem Pjanic

30

🇧🇦

Juventus

Barcelona

2020/21

Summer

83

£53.07m

Naby Keita

23

🇬🇳

RB Leipzig

Liverpool

2018/19

Summer

84

£52.57m

Diego Costa

29

🇧🇷

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

2017/18

Winter

85

£52.47m

Leny Yoro

18

🇫🇷

Lille

Manchester United

2024/25

Summer

86

£52.17m

Christopher Nkunku

25

🇫🇷

RB Leipzig

Chelsea

2023/24

Summer

87

£52.17m

Manuel Ugarte

22

🇺🇾

Sporting

Paris Saint-Germain

2023/24

Summer

88

£52.17m

Otavio

28

🇵🇹

Porto

Al-Nassr

2023/24

Summer

89

£52.17m

Malcom

26

🇧🇷

Zenit Saint-Petersburg

Al-Hilal

2023/24

Summer

90

£52.17m

Jeremy Doku

21

🇧🇪

Stade Rennais

Manchester City

2023/24

Summer

91

£51.14m

Erling Haaland

21

🇳🇴

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City

2022/23

Summer

92

£50.78m

Moussa Diaby

25

🇫🇷

Aston Villa

Al-Ittihad

2024/25

Summer

93

£50.78m

Pedro Neto

24

🇵🇹

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea

2024/25

Summer

94

£50.78m

Nico Gonzalez

23

🇪🇸

Porto

Manchester City

2024/25

Winter

95

£50.71m

Joao Neves

19

🇵🇹

Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain

2024/25

Summer

96

£49.05m

Oscar

25

🇧🇷

Chelsea

SH SIPG

2016/17

Winter

97

£48.18m

Zinedine Zidane

29

🇫🇷

Juventus

Real Madrid

2001/02

Summer

98

£46.22m

Raheem Sterling

20

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Liverpool

Manchester City

2015/16

Summer

99

£45.71m

Angel Di Maria

27

🇦🇷

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

2015/16

Summer

100

£43.53m

Anthony Martial

19

🇫🇷

Monaco

Manchester United

2015/16

Summer

The biggest move, naturally, is Neymar's £194.5m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

The scale of that fee also qualifies that move as one of the most shocking transfers ever, alongside a transfer that doesn't quite make the list: Luis Figo's stunning move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in summer 2000.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, May 2025

Declan Rice is the most expensive Englishman of all time (Image credit: Alamy)

That means Zinedine Zidane's switch to Real the following year is the oldest transfer still in the top 100 - though that's likely to be bumped out sooner rather than later, at which point it will be Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to (you guessed it) Real Madrid in 2009.

Arsenal's acquisition of Declan Rice in 2023 makes him the most expensive English player of all time, just pipping Jack Grealish's move from Aston Villa to Manchester City two years earlier.

Florian Wirtz has recently become the most expensive Premier League player of all time with his most to English football, gazumping Enzo Fernandez by a few million quid – and he's now the most expensive German of all time, 'n' all.

Another Red, Philippe Coutinho, meanwhile, remains the most expensive Premier League sale of all time following his move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018.

Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale during a Real Madrid game against Espanyol in February 2017.

Real Madrid have plenty of entries on the list, as you would expect - but are some way off top spot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benfica have been the biggest beneficiaries overall from the top 100 transfers, incidentally.

The Portuguese side have been the selling club in six of the 100 deals, the joint-most alongside Borussia Dortmund, but have made about £4.7m more than the German side. Benfica are also the only club to date to have sold two players for £100m+ (Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid being the other).

Manchester City have the most entries in the top 100 (14), just ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United (13 each) - though Chelsea have just about spent the most of anybody on top 100 players, at £898.3m.

PSG (£813.9m) are the only other club to even come close to that Premier League trio for spending and have ten entries in the list. Real Madrid have nine, Barcelona eight.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Juventus to inspire a 3-2 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in March 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus in 2018 makes him the oldest entrant to the top 100 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ready for some more trivia? Lovely. Nicolas Pepe is the most expensive African player of all time, although that is much to his chagrin... and to Arsenal's.

South Korean international Kim Min-Jae is the most expensive Asian player of all time: he moved from Napoli to Bayern Munich for €50m in 2023 (though Wirtz' move to Merseyside toppled him from the top 100. North America has just one representative in the top 100 transfers list, meanwhile, via USA international Christian Pulisic's move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019.

Over half of the top 100 transfers have been moves for players aged 21 to 25. Leny Yoro is the youngest entrant: he was 18 when he left Lille to join Manchester United last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest, meanwhile, joining Juventus from Real Madrid for £103.5m in 2018, when he was 33.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

