Colback desperate to extend Sunderland stay

The midfielder remains calm over the prospect of signing a new contract at the Stadium of Light, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

On-field matters are of greater significance to Colback at present, with Gus Poyet's men facing a League Cup final appearance against Manchester City this weekend and a battle to retain their Premier League status.

"Talks are ongoing," Colback told the Northern Echo. "It takes time and, with the position we've been in, it's been difficult at times because obviously the team is the focal point and comes to the forefront.

"It (agreeing a new contract) is something I've completely put to the back of my mind with the final coming up - I'm concentrating on that.

"I enjoy playing for the new manager. It is home here.

"I am settled, my family are settled, so hopefully we can get something started."