Newcastle United legend weighs in on Alexander Isak future debate with Eddie Howe plea

Newcastle have flown to the Far East without star striker Alexander Isak after the Swedish international made clear to the club his intention to explore a move this summer.

Liverpool are expected to bid for the 25-year-old who netted 23 Premier League goals last season, helping Newcastle secure a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Isak has three years remaining on his deal at St. James' Park but is said to be seeking improved terms or a move away from Tyneside.

Isak could leave Newcastle for Premier League champions

Newcastle are exploring the possibility of signing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko as a replacement, if Isak departs, according to The Athletic.

The Slovenian international has also been on the radar of Arsenal in recent months.

Speaking to Betfair, Newcastle's all-time record scorer Shearer has weighed in on the developing situation.

"It is what it is. I think Eddie [Howe]'s got to use all his persuasive powers to do what he can and try and make him stay for at least one more season. If that can't happen then it is what it is - you have to then get the very best deal for the football club.

"If someone's prepared to pay northwards of £150 million, I guess then if he really wants to go then you can't step in the player's way.

"He's been brilliant for Newcastle. He helped us achieve our dream and win the trophy last season. If there's no way whatsoever that he can be persuaded to stay at Newcastle, then they've got to get the best deal for Newcastle.

"If someone is prepared to pay what they want, then you have to say it's 'thank you and off you go' and build for the future because there's no individual that's bigger than the football club."

Isak is valued at the aforementioned £150 million mark, which would make him the most expensive signing in British transfer history, if he were to join Liverpool or a Premier League rival.