Fulham have tied down an academy graduate for the next four years.

After a few yo-yo seasons, Fulham have re-established themselves as a Premier League side.

The Cottagers recorded a record Premier League points tally last season with 54, and were in the mix for European football for much of the campaign.

Fulham academy talent commits future to Cottagers

Under Marco Silva, Fulham's transfer business has gone under the radar.

Despite losing several key players over the past five years, including Aleksander Mitrovic and Joao Palhina, their signings have been fairly shrewd, with Emile Smith-Rowe being the standout name.

They've now secured the services of talented teenager Josh King on a new four-year deal, exciting everyone associated with the west London club. King made 11 first-team appearances last year and impressed fans, who are now excited to see him develop at Craven Cottage for the foreseeable future. , too.

Jack Kelly, a Fulham fan, posted on X: "Josh King signing a new long term contract is absolutely terrific news. A wonder kid, tied down, Fulham through and through. I cannot wait to see how his career pans out. - at Fulham!"

And as if that's not enough, Seth Rigeon has committed to the club. It's a fantastic sign for the club as they look to build for the future.

“I say to my family it’s like a second home, and it’s such a nice feeling to be able to stay here,” King told Fulham's site.

“Obviously I know a lot of people [here], I’ve got some good friends and made some really good connections, so it will be nice to continue that on.”

Fulham open their Premier League campaign away against Brighton on July 16.