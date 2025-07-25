Newcastle United begin talks to sign Alexander Isak replacement: report

The transfer window is going from bad to worse for Newcastle United but there’s no time for inaction as the new Premier League season approaches fast.

Newcastle missing out on serious targets who’ve ended up elsewhere has become the Magpies meme of the summer but it stopped being funny when Liverpool signed Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike right under their beaks and star striker Alexander Isak followed up by declining to join his teammates on their pre-season tour.

A move usually isn’t far away once a player has taken such a stand and Liverpool still being credited with an interest in the Swedish international after swiping his potential replacement on Tyneside is a fine way to add insult to injury.

Newcastle are set to lose Alexander Isak but a replacement is in the works

Alexander Isak has indicated a desire to leave Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have added Anthony Elanga to their attacking weaponry but will need a central striker if Isak does follow Callum Wilson through the exit door.

And, with participation in and qualification for the Champions League representing a formidable two-pronged challenge, they’ll need a really good one.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

There have been some promising strikers and forwards linked with moves this summer. Isak and Ekitike have been in demand along with new Manchester United duo Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and Arsenal are close to a drawn-out agreement for Sporting CP hitman Viktor Gyokeres.

United and Arsenal were both linked with Gyokeres as well as 22-year-old Slovenian Benjamin Sesko, a product of the Red Bull system who’s reached the limit of what he can achieve at RB Leipzig and but has four years left on his contract.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sesko won’t come cheap. He extended that deal as recently as last year, though it’s reported a release clause in the region of €80 million has expired.

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Philipp Hinze, Newcastle have made the move for a player who’d started to look as if his big summer might end up fruitless.

Benjamin Sesko (Image credit: Getty)

“Newcastle United are in contact with Benjamin Sesko and his representatives,” reports Hinze. “RB Leipzig are aware of this.”

“The club has been informed about the approach. The Slovenian’s price tag remains around €80m, slightly higher with bonus payments.

“So far, Leipzig have not received any offer for Sesko – neither from Newcastle nor from any other club.”

Sesko is highly rated and has produced some truly exceptional performances in his young career but isn’t yet blessed with the polish and consistency Newcastle would be losing if Isak moved on.

Already an experienced international, Sesko spent four seasons with Red Bull Salzburg and Austrian sister club Liefering before being sent over the border into Germany.

He has scored 27 goals in 64 Bundesliga games for the Red Bulls.