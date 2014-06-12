Colombia are well prepared, insists Yepes
Colombia captain Mario Yepes said his side are well aware of Greece in preparation for their FIFA World Cup opener on Saturday.
Jose Pekerman's side begin the Brazil showpiece with a clash against the UEFA Euro 2004 winners in Belo Horizonte.
Favourites to win Group C due to the tournament being played in their native South America, a fast start is crucial for Colombia.
But breaking down Greece - who conceded just six goals in 12 qualifiers - will not be easy, with the resilience of Fernando Santos' team showed in the fact they shipped only once in three pre-tournament friendlies against Portugal, Nigeria and Bolivia.
"The whole team comes with a clear idea of what is Greece," Yepes said.
"We are inspired by the fact of being able to achieve the child's dream… to play a World Cup.
"This is a unique experience."
Colombia will also play Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.