Iceland Women Euro 2025 squad: Þorsteinn Halldórsson's full team

The Iceland Women Euro 2025 squad is shaping up ahead of the tournament in Switzerland this summer

Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir of Iceland plays during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Group A2 MD2 match between France and Iceland at Stadion Marie Marvingt in Le Mans, France, on February 25, 2025.
Iceland are on an upward trajectory (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Iceland Women Euro 2025 squad is slowly progressing, but they will want to go at least a step further than the last Euros.

Iceland were knocked out in the group stage in 2022. This time around they are in a favourable group and so they could edge their opponents out to reach the knock-out stage.

They will play hosts Switzerland, Finland and Norway in the group stage. By no means will the games be easy, but if handled well they could wangle their way to the next stage. Below, you'll find all you need to know about the team...

Iceland Women's Euros squad

Iceland Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad

The last squad announced for February's Nations League matches against Switzerland and France was as follows:

  • GK: Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir (Bayern Munich)
  • GK: Telma Ívarsdóttir (Rangers)
  • GK: Fanney Birkisdóttir (Häcken)
  • DF: Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern Munich)
  • DF: Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir (Brøndby)
  • DF: Natasha Anasi (Valur Reykjavík)
  • DF: Gudrún Arnardóttir (Rosengård)
  • DF: Gudny Árnadóttir (Kristianstads DFF)
  • DF: Hafrún Halldórsdóttir (Brøndby)
  • MF: Berglind Ágústsdóttir (Sporting de Huelva)
  • MF: Dagný Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham)
  • MF: Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir (Kristianstads DFF)
  • MF: Áslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdóttir (Breiðablik)
  • MF: Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir (Bayer Leverkusen)
  • MF: Katla Tryggvadóttir (Kristianstads DFF)
  • MF: Andrea Hauksdóttir (Tampa Bay Sun)
  • MF: Sædís Heiðarsdóttir (Vålerenga)
  • FW: Sandra Jessen (Þór/KA)
  • FW: Emilía Ásgeirsdóttir (RB Leipzig)
  • FW: Dilja Zomers (OH Leuven)
  • FW: Hlín Eiríksdóttir (Leicester City)
  • FW: Bryndís Níelsdóttir (Växjö)
  • FW: Amanda Andradóttir (FC Twente)
  • FW: Ásdís Halldórsdóttir (Madrid CFF)
  • FW: Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Wolfsburg)

Iceland fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 4 2024: Iceland 3-0 Poland, Kópavogsvöllur, Kopavogur, Iceland
April 9 2024: Germany 3-1 Iceland, Tivoli, Aachen, Germany
May 31 2024: Austria 1-1 Iceland, Josko Arena, Ried-innkreis, Austria
June 4 2024: Iceland 2-1 Austria, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland
July 12 2024: Iceland 3-0 Germany, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland
July 16 2024: Poland 0-1 Iceland, Zagłębiowski Park Sportowy, Sosnowiec, Iceland

Friendlies

October 25 2024: USA 3-1 Iceland, Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas, USA
October 27 2024: USA 3-1 Iceland, GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennesse, USA
November 29 2024: Canada 0-0 Iceland, Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain
December 2 2024: Denmark 2-0 Iceland, Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain

Women's Nations League

February 21 2025: Switzerland 0-0 Iceland, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
February 25 2025: France 3-2 Iceland, Stade Marie-Marvingt, Le Mans, France
April 4 2025: Iceland v Norway, Thróttarvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland
April 8 2025: Iceland v Switzerland, Thróttarvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland
May 30 2025: Norway v Iceland, TBC
June 3 2025: Iceland v France, TBC

Euro 2025

July 2 2025: Iceland v Finland, Arena Thun, Thun, Switzerland
July 6 2025: Switzerland v Iceland, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland
July 10 2025: Norway v Iceland, Arena Thun, Thun, Switzerland

Iceland manager: Þorsteinn Halldórsson

Þorsteinn Halldórsson on the sideline

Þorsteinn Halldórsson has been in charge since 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Þorsteinn Halldórsson has been in charge of Iceland since 2021 and they have been slowly progressing throughout that time. In Euro 2022, they narrowly missed out on progressing to the quarter-finals after drawing against France, Belgium and Italy.

They did fail to qualify for the 2023 World Cup but that came at the hands of a late goal by the Netherlands in their final qualification match. It feels like Iceland just need to take a clinical edge in matches as their next step.

Halldórsson is the right person to continue the progression and the team, who did not need the play-off qualification for this summer's tournament, have been drawn in a good group to try and qualify for the knockouts.

Iceland's star player

Sveindís Jónsdóttir

Sveindís Jónsdóttir dribbling the ball

Sveindís Jónsdóttir has been impressive for Wolfsburg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir has established herself in a star-packed Wolfsburg team and has won the Frauen Bundesliga.

She burst onto the international scene when she made her debut in 202. She started against Latvia and scored two goals in Iceland's 9-0 win.

Jónsdóttir is just 23 but she feels like the player everything moves through in the Iceland team. She has a huge future ahead, starting with the tournament this summer.

