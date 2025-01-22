Spain Women Euro 2025 squad: Aitana Bonmati leads star-studded world champions
Spain are the favourites to lift the Euro 2025 trophy in Switzerland, and it's easy to see why
The run-up to the 2023 World Cup saw 15 players withdraw from national team contention citing poor training and preparation. Their eventual triumph over England in the final was then overshadowed by the Luis Rubiales scandal.
La Roja's players will be hoping for a much less bumpy time of things this time around, and will be keen to put the focus on the pitch as they vie to add a European title to their collection at Euro 2025.
Missing out on a medal at the Olympics last summer will only have added fuel to Spain's fire, and their star-studded side are considered the favourites to lay their hands on the trophy in Switzerland.
Spain Women's Euros squad
Last Spain Women's squad
The squad called up to face South Korea and France in November/December 2024 was as follows:
- GK: Esther Sullastres (Sevilla)
- GK: Cata Coll (Barcelona)
- GK: Adriana Nanclares (Athletic Bilbao)
- DF: Ona Batlle (Barcelona)
- DF: María Méndez (Real Madrid)
- DF: Laia Codina (Arsenal)
- DF: Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)
- DF: Berta Pujadas (Levante Badalona)
- DF: Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City)
- DF: Jana Fernández (Barcelona)
- MF: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid)
- MF: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
- MF: Fiamma Benítez (Atlético Madrid)
- MF: Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)
- MF: Sheila García (Real Madrid)
- MF: Maite Zubieta (Athletic Bilbao)
- FW: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)
- FW: Amaiur Sarriegi (Real Sociedad)
- FW: Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)
- FW: Lucía García (Monterrey)
- FW: Cristina Martín-Prieto (Portugal Benfica)
- FW: Bruna Vilamala (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- FW: Macarena Portales (Levante Badalona)
Spain fixtures and results
Euro 2025 qualifying
April 5: Belgium 0-7 Spain, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium
April 9: Spain 3-1 Czech Republic, El Plantío, Burgos, Spain
May 31: Denmark 0-2 Spain, Vejle Stadium, Vejle, Denmark
June 4: Spain 3-2 Denmark, Heliodoro Rodríguez López, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
July 12: Czech Republic 2-1 Spain, Letní stadion, Chomutov, Czech Republic
July 16: Spain 2-0 Belgium, Riazor, A Coruna, Spain
Olympic Games
July 25: Spain 2-1 Japan, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France
July 28: Spain 1-0 Nigeria, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France
July 31: Brazil 0-2 Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France
August 3: Spain 2-2 Colombia (aet; Spain 4-2 on penalties), Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France
August 6: Brazil 4-2 Spain, Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France
August 9: Spain 0-1 Germany, Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France
Friendlies
October 25: Spain 1-1 Canada, Francisco de la Hera, Almendralejo, Spain
October 29: Italy 1-1 Spain, Stadio Romeo Menti, Vicenza, Italy
November 29: Spain 5-0 South Korea, Estadio Cartagonova, Cartagena, Spain
December 3: France 2-4 Spain, Stade de Nice, Nice, France
Women's Nations League
February 21: Spain v Belgium, Estadi Ciutat de València, Valencia, Spain
February 26: England v Spain, Wembley, London, England
April 4: Portugal v Spain, venue TBC
April 8: Spain v Portugal, venue TBC
May 30: Belgium v Spain, venue TBC
June 3: Spain v England, venue TBC
Euro 2025
July 3: Spain v Portugal, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland
July 7: Spain v Belgium, Arena Thun, Thun Switzerland
July 11: Italy v Spain, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland
Spain manager: Montse Tomé
True to the Spanish tradition that has served them so well both in the men's and women's game, Montse Tomé was promoted from assistant manager following Jorge Vilda's ignomious exit from the post following the 2023 World Cup.
Tomé has already led Spain to a Nations League victory, delivering a 2-0 win over France in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament last February.
Spain came away from the Olympics empty-handed, however, never really reaching their best as they went out to eventual winners Brazil in the semi-finals before losing to Germany in the bronze medal game.
Spain's star player
Aitana Bonmati
The two-time Ballon d'Or winner ranks at number 10 in FourFourTwo's list of the 100 greatest women's footballers of all time, and at just 26 years old has a legitimate chance of climbing all the way to the top of the list before her career is done.
The European Championship is the only bit of silverware Bonmati is yet to get her hands on after her star turn for Spain at the 2023 World Cup and consistently brilliant performances for Barcelona, helping them to win three Champions Leagues titles.
Goalscorer, playmaker, superstar: Bonmati is the player to watch not just for Spain, but in the entire tournament.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.