Colombia Wrap: Santa Fe, Itagui held at home

Third-placed Santa Fe twice fought back from a goal down to earn a 2-2 draw against Uniautonoma.

The Estadio Nemesio Camacho 'El Campin' hosts in Bogota trailed at half-time, and again with 15 minutes to play, but bravely rescued a point to prolong their unbeaten streak to five league matches.

In each of their previous four league contests, Santa Fe had scored first, but Uniautonoma broke that statistic when John Mendez netted in the 43rd minute.

Wilder Medina drew the hosts level, as he got on the end of a delightful through ball to round the goalkeeper and score with a simple tap-in on 71 minutes.

However, it looked as though the three points were heading home with Uniautonoma, when Michael Barrios reinstated the visitors' lead four minutes later.

Barrios' shot lacked power, but Santa Fe goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was still unable to keep out the effort, despite getting a hand on the on-target effort.

Luis Arias got on the end of a low cut-back pass on 80 minutes, to ensure Santa Fe of a point.

Meanwhile, Atletico Nacional equalised with seven minutes to play to grab a 1-1 draw at Itagui and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Atletico moved four points clear, as Juan Valencia's 83rd-minute goal cancelled out Yessi Mena's penalty on the stroke of half-time.

The leaders had Oscar Murillo sent off in the dying stages, after he received a second yellow card.