CONCACAF Champions League Review: Deportivo Saprissa beat Timbers, Arabe Unido through

Deportivo Saprissa closed in on the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals, while Arabe Unido are through.

Marvin Angulo scored from the penalty spot twice as Deportivo Saprissa beat the Portland Timbers 4-2 on Wednesday.

Diego Valeri had the MLS outfit on track, only for a Jermaine Taylor own goal and Angulo penalty to put the hosts ahead in San Jose.

Fabrizio Ronchetti extended their lead before Fanendo Adi struck, but Angulo restored the two-goal lead.

Saprissa are clear on seven points atop Group B, leading Caleb Porter's Timbers (three points) and Dragon (one).

Arabe Unido sealed top spot in Group D with a 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Joseph Cox headed in the opener just before half-time, and they doubled their lead shortly after the break thanks to Jose Gonzalez.

Gonzalez beat three defenders before squeezing a finish into the bottom corner for what was a fine individual effort.

Cesar Montes scrambled in for Monterrey in the 56th minute, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

With three wins from as many games, Arabe Unido are certain to finish top – with Monterrey and Don Bosco unable to catch them.