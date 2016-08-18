CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tidy Tigres defeat Herediano

Liga MX side Tigres were comfortable 3-1 victors over Costa Rica's Herediano in the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesdsay.

In what was a tight first half, neither side could find an opening in the first 45 minutes, until Fernando Fernandez found the back of the net for Tigres a minute from the restart.

The hosts restored parity a mere 10 minutes later through Jose Sanchez Banquero, before Ricardo Ferretti's side finished the stronger of the two, after goals from Damian Alvarez and Jorge Espericueta.

The win moved Tigres top of Group G with three points after one game, while Herediano and Plaza Amador have a point each.

In the other match, despite some shaky moments in the final stages, Arabe Unido held out for a 3-2 win over Monterrey in Group D.

An Edwin Cardona brace was not enough for the Mexican hosts, after Yoel Barcenas made it 3-1 five minutes past the interval with what proved to be the winner.

The Panamanian side now leads Group D, equal on points with Monterrey who have played an extra game - a 3-0 win over bottom-placed Don Bosco.