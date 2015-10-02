Consistency the key for McClaren

Newcastle United head coach Steve McClaren says consistency is the key to turning their fortunes around.

McClaren's men sit second bottom in the Premier League following a dreadful start to the season that has seen them claim just three points from seven Premier League games.

On Saturday, the Tyneside club visit the Etihad Stadium - a venue where Newcastle have never won in the league - to take on second-placed Manchester City.

Newcastle threw away a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw with champions Chelsea last weekend and McClaren said: "That's the type of performance we want. We played well in the first half and defended well in the second half and almost got the result.

"We fought all the way. We need to be more consistent.

"We have been inconsistent since the first game of the season. After seven games we are getting closer to what our starting line-up is. We just need to be more consistent.

"The last international break disrupted our momentum and we struggled to get it back.

"It's not been a smooth start to the season but last week was encouraging. The pressure will always be there.

"We want to go there [Man City] and put in a good performance and have a go."

McClaren also confirmed that Gabriel Obertan, Rolando Aarons and Massadio Haidara are all unavailable, while Jack Colback is a doubt with a hamstring injury.