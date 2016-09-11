Conte: Costa took a lot of kicks against Swansea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte bemoaned the rough treatment he felt was dished out to Diego Costa in his side's 2-2 draw at Swansea City.

The Spain international bagged a brace and was booked in an all-action display, but his manager was left unhappy as referee Andre Marriner failed to punish the Swans defence for their perceived rugged handling of the forward.

Costa was fouled seven times throughout the game, a joint high for a player in a single Premier League match this season, while he himself committed only one misdemeanour.

"I can tell you that Diego Costa, from the first minute to 94 minutes, he took a lot of kicks," Conte told Sky Sports.

"It's incredible the defender didn't finish [with a red card] before the [end of the] match."

However, the Italian was pleased with how Costa responded as he netted his third and fourth goals of the season, the latter a spectacular 81st-minute bicycle kick.

"Every game the press ask me about the passion of Diego Costa," he added. "Today he was fantastic at controlling that. He took a lot of kicks.

"I think the defenders know him, and sometimes try to provoke him. They know Diego is a player with real passion."