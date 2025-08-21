'What a f***ing mess. If I was him, I’d get his agent in a room and sack him on the spot immediately' Alan Shearer doesn't hold back when asked about the Alexander Isak situation
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has pulled no punches in his assessment of Alexander Isak's current transfer situation
Newcastle United record goalscorer Alan Shearer says if he was Alexander Isak, he would sack his agent on the spot.
The Newcastle legend and 90s icon believes the Swedish international is being advised poorly and would make a drastic change to his representation in order to salvage what has already become a messy situation.
Isak is keen to force through a move to Liverpool this summer but with less than a fortnight of the transfer window remaining, is still a Newcastle player.

A statement released by the player on his social media channels on Tuesday night crystallised his stance, that a transfer is 'in everyone's best interests'.
However, Newcastle responded a few hours later insisting the club would only sell if certain conditions were met. So far, Liverpool have lodged one £110 million proposal with the north-east club, which was promptly turned down.
Isak is on strike, as it stands, and was not selected for Newcastle's opener against Aston Villa last weekend.
The Sweden international claims promises made to him by the Magpies' hierarchy have been broken and that the 'relationship can't continue'.
Liverpool are yet to return with a second bid for the sought-after striker, meanwhile, Newcastle have been unable to source a replacement, seeing a second bid totalling £40m for Brentford's Yoane Wissa rejected this week, per The Athletic.
"I mean, oh my God, what a f***ing mess his agent has made of this, honestly," Shearer said, via Betfair.
"If I was him, I’d get his agent in a room and sack him on the spot immediately, because he is meant to be giving him the advice to sign that six‑year deal and there’s no get‑out clause.
"I’ve always said there are two sides to every story, but my feelings are exactly the same: he’s gone about it in the wrong way.
"I get that he might want to join a huge football club in Liverpool. I understand that, and I understand that they’re regularly going to be competing for trophies. But we also need to know, who promised him? What did they promise him? When did they promise him, if that is the case? Newcastle have totally denied that," Shearer – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – added.
Isak is valued at £150m and any deal which sees him leave Newcastle this summer would likely command a British record transfer fee.
Florian Wirtz is the current record-holder after joining Liverpool this summer for £116m.
Once the world's most expensive player back in 1996, Shearer continued: "I just think even releasing this statement last night has thrown flames onto the fire, which he didn’t need to do.
"I get that we needed to hear his side of the story and we’ve heard that now, and I’m not saying I don’t believe him or I don’t believe Newcastle, I’m just saying it’s very, very messy for him and for the football club. It doesn’t benefit anyone.
"As far as I’m aware he still hasn’t put in a written transfer request. Is there a reason for that?
"I said a couple of days ago, and it’s a big if because clearly he wants out, that if he were to apologise and get back into the group before the end of the transfer window, then there would be a way back for him.
"But if he’s still here after the transfer window, I can’t see how you come back from that. He clearly wants to get out and is willing to do anything to do that."
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
