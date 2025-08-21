'What a f***ing mess. If I was him, I’d get his agent in a room and sack him on the spot immediately' Alan Shearer doesn't hold back when asked about the Alexander Isak situation

Newcastle United record goalscorer Alan Shearer says if he was Alexander Isak, he would sack his agent on the spot.

The Newcastle legend and 90s icon believes the Swedish international is being advised poorly and would make a drastic change to his representation in order to salvage what has already become a messy situation.

Isak is keen to force through a move to Liverpool this summer but with less than a fortnight of the transfer window remaining, is still a Newcastle player.

Alan Shearer on Alexander Isak situation: 'What a f***ing mess'

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is trying to force through a move to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement released by the player on his social media channels on Tuesday night crystallised his stance, that a transfer is 'in everyone's best interests'.

However, Newcastle responded a few hours later insisting the club would only sell if certain conditions were met. So far, Liverpool have lodged one £110 million proposal with the north-east club, which was promptly turned down.

Arne Slot lifts the Premier League title, May 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isak is on strike, as it stands, and was not selected for Newcastle's opener against Aston Villa last weekend.

The Sweden international claims promises made to him by the Magpies' hierarchy have been broken and that the 'relationship can't continue'.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool are yet to return with a second bid for the sought-after striker, meanwhile, Newcastle have been unable to source a replacement, seeing a second bid totalling £40m for Brentford's Yoane Wissa rejected this week, per The Athletic.

"I mean, oh my God, what a f***ing mess his agent has made of this, honestly," Shearer said, via Betfair.

Alan Shearer celebrates Blackburn Rovers' Premier League title win in May 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"If I was him, I’d get his agent in a room and sack him on the spot immediately, because he is meant to be giving him the advice to sign that six‑year deal and there’s no get‑out clause.

"I’ve always said there are two sides to every story, but my feelings are exactly the same: he’s gone about it in the wrong way.

Alexander Isak feels his Newcastle chapter is closed (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I get that he might want to join a huge football club in Liverpool. I understand that, and I understand that they’re regularly going to be competing for trophies. But we also need to know, who promised him? What did they promise him? When did they promise him, if that is the case? Newcastle have totally denied that," Shearer – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – added.

Isak is valued at £150m and any deal which sees him leave Newcastle this summer would likely command a British record transfer fee.

Florian Wirtz is the current record-holder after joining Liverpool this summer for £116m.

Once the world's most expensive player back in 1996, Shearer continued: "I just think even releasing this statement last night has thrown flames onto the fire, which he didn’t need to do.

Alan Shearer became the world's most expensive signing when Newcastle brought him home for £15m in 1996 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I get that we needed to hear his side of the story and we’ve heard that now, and I’m not saying I don’t believe him or I don’t believe Newcastle, I’m just saying it’s very, very messy for him and for the football club. It doesn’t benefit anyone.

"As far as I’m aware he still hasn’t put in a written transfer request. Is there a reason for that?

Isak may not get his Liverpool move this summer if Newcastle do not source a replacement (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I said a couple of days ago, and it’s a big if because clearly he wants out, that if he were to apologise and get back into the group before the end of the transfer window, then there would be a way back for him.

"But if he’s still here after the transfer window, I can’t see how you come back from that. He clearly wants to get out and is willing to do anything to do that."