Copa America to use goal-line technology

Goal-line technology will be used at the Copa America for the first time, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Centenario edition announced.

The LOC revealed Hawk-Eye technology will be installed at all 10 stadiums for the 100th anniversary edition of the tournament, hosted by the United States.

Hawk-Eye will also be used at next month's Euro 2016 tournament, while it has already been seen in the Premier League and Germany's Bundesliga, as well as the 2014 World Cup.

The system features seven cameras per goal and uses control software to track the ball within the goal area, with referees informed whether or not a goal has been scored within one second of the incident via a vibration and visual signal on each official's watch.

It is the first time goal-line technology has been used in a tournament organised by either CONMEBOL or CONCACAF.

The special-edition Copa, which kicks off on June 3, is being hosted outside of South America for the first time, and features an extra four invitees from Central America.

Chile are defending champions of the tournament after defeating 14-time winners Argentina on penalties in the 2015 final.