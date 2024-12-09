Liverpool star picks up thigh injury, with Reds hoping it doesn't affect plans next season

Liverpool took a long time this summer to confirm their first bit of summer business, but their first signing after the end of next season is already known.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, has already been confirmed to be making the switch from Valencia next summer.

However, Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on his status after reports that he is set for medical tests on an injury he has picked up at the Spanish outfit

Liverpool keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili set for medical tests on injury

Giorgi Mamardashvili faces an injury doubt (Image credit: Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Journalist German Munoz writes that Mamardashvili has suffered bruising and swelling on his thigh and is set for medical tests to determine the extent and prognosis on the injury.

Mamardashvili has played every minute in La Liga for struggling Valencia this season, most recently appearing between the sticks for Saturday's one-goal defeat at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Alisson's Liverpool future has been cast into doubt by Giorgi Mamardashvili's impending arrival (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Georgian international is spending one final season with Valencia, who have been beset by financial difficulties and find themselves in the relegation zone.

They were able to hold onto Mamardashvili for the current campaign despite agreeing to a €35m (£28.9m) sale to Liverpool in August, with Alisson remaining the Reds' first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the season.

Mamardashvili's impending arrival has cast doubt over Alisson's longer-term future at the club, however, even before the Brazilian suffered an injury that has kept him out of action since October.

Caoimhin Kelleher has done an admirable job filling in for Arne Slot's side, but has himself spoken of wanting to get the kind of first-team football that Mamardashvili's signing makes unlikely next season.

Caoimhin Kelleher's future is in doubt at Liverpool, too (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

24-year-old Mamardashvili has earned a reputation as one of European football's finest goalkeepers since joining Valencia in 2021.

Liverpool's schedule clash with Everton on Saturday lunchtime was postponed due to stormy weather, but they will return to Champions League action against Girona on Tuesday teatime before hosting Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.