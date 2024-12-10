Paul Pogba tipped for sensational Manchester United return this January

A former Manchester United striker believes Paul Pogba will soon return to the club.

Pogba - who formerly held the record for being the most expensive player of all time - will soon see his recently-reduced 18-month footballing ban end and therefore the midfielder will be able to resume playing the game professionally.

But with a return to former club Juventus out of the question, the 31-year-old is on the lookout for yet another new club and one man thinks a return to Manchester United in some capacity is not out of the question.

Louis Saha spent four years at Manchester United from 2004-2008 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Saha, who won two Premier League titles at Old Trafford, says he can envisage a return to Manchester United for Pogba in the future, especially given the history shared between both parties.

"I’ve heard some rumours that Paul Pogba will be offered the opportunity to come back and train with Man Utd in the New Year, and I think that would be a great opportunity for Paul," Saha told Casino Utan Spelpaus.

Paul Pogba's last spell at Manchester United is notably remembered for all the wrong reasons (Image credit: PA Images)

"He needs to get back to his best level as quickly as possible, and training with top players will help him to do that. I think he would be thrilled to have the opportunity to go back to the club."

Saha even went as far as suggesting the Red Devils should consider signing the former Juventus man for a third time. "I think that Paul Pogba is still a very special player," he added. "When you think about midfielders, Pogba has unique qualities.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think the United squad lacks power in the midfield, and we’re missing a skilful player that can play box-to-box, so he would be a good addition because he’s a different profile of player to what United have.

"When I look at Pogba, I think that many teams in the Premier League would find signing him as a free agent an attractive proposition," he added. Forget about the salary, I’m sure Paul is ready to find a compromise on that as he wants to play football again after such a long time on the sidelines.

"When I think about Pogba, there are more positives with signing him than there are negatives, and I think he’s a player that should interest Manchester United in January.

In FourFourTwo's view, a return to Manchester United does seem like a deal new minority owners INEOS would sanction. We can't see it happening but perhaps a return to Italy could be on the cards for the France international.