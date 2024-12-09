Liverpool prepare £8m move for one of the most exciting young talents in the country: report

Arne Slot is reportedly looking at ways to his bolster his squad

Liverpool are just one of multiple clubs said to be eyeing up a move for one of Scottish football's hottest prospects.

The Reds have in the past had close affiliations with players from Scotland, with Andy Robertson and Calvin Ramsay just two recent examples. Legends of yesteryear also include Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen.

It is perhaps no surprise then that Arne Slot is looking to continue that tradition by bringing in another talented star from the country and the Reds better act fast, with reports suggesting three other Premier League sides are interested too.

Liverpool want to sign Scottish superstar

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller is already impressing onwatchers at Liverpool with a fee of just over £8m being mooted as the required price. Brighton, Southampton and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the teenager.

Miller, 18, has already captained SPL side Motherwell multiple times this season, with the teenager having registered four goals and five assists in 22 outings in all competitions.

Lennon Miller is making waves in the SPL (Image credit: Sky Sports/Motherwell FC/SNS)

Former professional striker and dad, Liam, has spoken glowingly of his son in recent weeks but admitted he wants to keep playing first-team football and not slot into an academy set-up.

"His next move is so important to play and develop," Miller told William Hill's The Warm Up show . "He doesn’t want to go and play in a 23’s and then build himself again.

"He’s a first-team player now and people are respecting him for that. His team-mates are respecting him for that. So, it is a difficult one. He’s loving playing at Motherwell. He loves being there but it will eventually come where he has to go and further his career."

“It’s not just as easy as going ‘this big club’s in for you so we’ll go there’ because there’s so many layers behind it; the manager, the ethos, the style of play, the style of player you see him fitting into that mould, the environment has to be right. There’s a load of things to weigh up and it’s a difficult one," he added.

Miller has already been capped five times at Scotland's Under-21 level, so we here at FourFourTwo feel it is a matter of time before the talented midfielder moves onto pastures new. Brighton could be a brilliant pathway for him to follow, especially given the success seen by Billy Gilmour in recent years.

The Seagulls are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they host rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium.