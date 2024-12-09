Everton’s joint second-highest Premier League scorer this season has never played for Everton

Everton boss Sean Dyche has been able to rely on Dwight McNeil for years. The former Burnley winger hasn’t always been productive in front of goal but he’s Dyche’s chief scorer so far in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Everton have scored 14 goals in 14 league games this season, the fourth lowest total in the division. McNeil has scored three of them, making him the Toffees’ leading scorer.

Four players have scored twice each for Everton in the Premier League to help maintain their average of one goal per game. Iliman Ndiaye, Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all have a share of second place in the Toffees’ tally chart.

Only Dwight McNeil has scored more Everton goals this season than Craig Dawson

Everton’s 4-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday was as emphatic as any they’ve managed this season. Ashley Young and Orel Mangala each scored for the first time in 2024-25 to pile the pressure on Wolves manager Gary O’Neil.

But Everton’s third and fourth goals were scored, unwittingly, by Wolves defender Craig Dawson. The own goals confirmed Everton’s third Premier League win and condemned Wolves to their ninth defeat, which left them in the middle of relegation zone ahead of Monday’s crunch fixture against West Ham United.

Like Wolves, Everton have a Premier League fixture of particular significance this weekend.

The Saturday lunchtime kick-off pits the blue side of Stanley Park against red as Liverpool make what’s likely to be their final appearance at Goodison.

The Reds didn’t score in either of the last two Merseyside derbies away from home. Everton, with goals at a premium, will likely need to keep them out again.