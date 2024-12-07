“Marcus Rashford will always be under scrutiny, he can’t just ask people to shut up, they won’t. He has to show he’s obsessed with football again, the best train more than anybody’: former Manchester United striker issues warning to Old Trafford star

Marcus Rashford began the Ruben Amorim era at Manchester United with three goals in his first two starts, as he attempts to rediscover his best form at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old had a difficult 18 months after scoring 17 Premier League goals in Erik ten Hag’s first season as boss, seeing his form decline as results went downhill under the Dutchman.

Last term he scored just eight times in all competitions, while he’d netted just one goal in Manchester United’s first 11 Premier League games this time around.

Former Manchester United man speaks out

Louis Saha (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford, though, found the target just two minutes into Amorim’s first game as boss at Ipswich Town, then bagged a brace in the 4-0 win over Everton.

That pleased former Manchester United striker Louis Saha, who wants to see Rashford back on the scoresheet regularly, after the scrutiny he’s been under in recent times.

Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even within the past month, the Old Trafford star was criticised for travelling to the United States to watch a basketball game during the international break. Previously, he’d hit back at other criticism, issuing a statement via his social media account.

"Scoring goals is always a very nice thing for a striker," Saha said.

“Rashford knows he has the quality to score goals and help his team, and when the team isn’t playing well, you need those players to score.

“Marcus has to behave in a certain way because he’s always under scrutiny. He has to understand. He can’t just ask people to shut up. They’re not going to do it.

“They love his name, they love the affiliation to Manchester United, a club that is followed everywhere in the world.

“Rashford is an English player in one of the most popular football teams in the world. You have to understand that scrutiny is normal because he’s a superstar.

“He perhaps thinks that he’s still very young and that he should be protected from all the scrutiny and left to get on with his football.

"People don’t see it that way because, in some ways, Marcus is at the stage where he’s got the status which demands more than a normal player. This is the problem, and he has to play with this.”

Cristiano Ronaldo inspiration

Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saha played with Cristiano Ronaldo during his own four years at Old Trafford, and believes Rashford’s status means he needs to show even more dedication than others – as Ronaldo famously has always done.

“Marcus has to actually show his obsession about football again,” Saha said. “He needs to clearly show that he's obsessed, and that he wants to be the best player.

Louis Saha (Image credit: Gareth Copley)

“If he’s doing something outside the game, he will understand the consequences. You can do whatever you want, travel everywhere you want, but there are consequences.

“If you’re obsessed, you don’t need those distractions. He should be obsessed, which will only improve his game.

“When you see interviews with athletes that he really admires, they all say the same thing. When they want to reach the top, they train more than anybody. You don’t see them doing anything outside.

“When you’re not playing at Ballon d’Or level, you have no luxury to go outside because people will notice, this is the balance that you need to find.

Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m sure that he’s been advised to enjoy his life, to relax, but with his status, it’s not possible. He has to be obsessed.

“He has to be ready to focus on how to connect with the fans. This is an element because of being a local boy.

“When he’s playing in a system where he enjoys his football again, I’m sure he’s not going to have to concentrate on what he’s doing away from the pitch.”