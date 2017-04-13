Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras win in stoppage time to stay unbeaten

Palmeiras scored in the 10th minute of stoppage time to overcome Penarol 3-2 in a dramatic Copa Libertadores clash, while fellow Brazilian side Flamengo also won.

Fabiano settled the Group 5 contest in the 100th minute as 10-man Palmeiras stayed unbeaten in the South American club competition on Wednesday.

Defender Fabiano charged into the centre of the penalty area and headed home Michel Bastos' corner in Sao Paulo, after captain Dudu had been sent off for two yellow cards seven minutes earlier.

Scores were level at 2-2 when Gaston Rodriguez equalised for Uruguayan visitors Penarol with 14 minutes of regulation time remaining following Miguel Borja's missed penalty in the 56th minute for the home side.

Goals from Palmeiras duo Dudu and Willian had cancelled out Ramon Arias' 32nd-minute opener.

Palmeiras have seven points from three matches to sit atop the group, a point ahead of Wilstermann.

Flamengo held on to beat Atletico PR 2-1 in their all-Brazilian affair on Wednesday.

First-half goals from Paolo Guerrero and Diego had Flamengo two goals to the good in the 15th minute, while Nikao pulled a goal back for Atletico PR just shy of the hour-mark.

Flamengo moved top of Group 4 with the win, leapfrogging Universidad Catolica, who drew 1-1 at home to San Lorenzo.

Meanwhile, Guarani accounted for Zamora 3-1 in Group 8.