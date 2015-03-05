Copa Libertadores Wrap: Corinthians win again

Brazilian midfielder Elias opened the scoring in Corinthians' 2-0 victory at home to rivals Sao Paulo on February 18.

And the 29-year-old was at it again in the premier South American club competition, with his 66th-minute goal the difference against defending champions San Lorenzo in Group Two action at Estadio Pedro Bidegain in Buenos Aires.

Elias drove towards the penalty area from the halfway line and beat two defenders, albeit helped by a deflection, before firing the ball into the roof of the net.

Corinthians are the only team in Group Two boasting a 100 per cent record after two games, with Sao Paulo and Lorenzo level on three points.

Danubio languish at the foot of the table without a point.

Internacional surrendered a lead and came from behind to defeat Emelec 3-2 in an entertaining Group Four fixture in Porto Alegre.

Former Brazil international striker Nilmar gave hosts Internacional an 11th-minute lead after curling the ball underneath Emelec goalkeeper Esteban Dreer.

The Ecuadorians, however, hit back via goals from Robert Burbano, who rounded the keeper, and Angel Mena to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Alex came off the bench in the second half and restored parity on the hour-mark, scooping the ball over Dreer.

Rever completed the comeback eight minutes from time, when he unleashed a powerful half-volley into the bottom corner of the net.

Internacional (+1) are level on six points with Emelec (+3) but adrift on goal difference after three matches.

Meanwhile, Esteban Paredes bagged a second-half brace as Colo Colo accounted for Atlas 2-0 in Group One.

Colo Colo (+2) are only adrift of leaders Santa Fe (+3) on goal difference, while Atlas are three points further back.