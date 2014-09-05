Costa keen to adapt to Spain style of play

The 25-year-old striker has displayed fine form for new club Chelsea at the start of the Premier League season, scoring four goals in three starts.

However, the former Atletico Madrid man has now featured in five internationals without scoring since switching allegiance from Brazil to Spain, and was part of a disjointed attacking performance in a 1-0 loss to France in Paris on Thursday.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque stated that the team must connect more with Costa in order to get the best out of the hitman.

Yet Costa believes he must put in plenty of work to ensure success.

"I really want to score with Spain," he is quoted as saying by Marca. "Our game is to have the ball a lot, have a lot of possession.

"I am [aware] that I have to adapt to them.

"Things are going very well for me at Chelsea and that encourages me to keep improving."

Costa may get another chance to break his international duck with Spain when Del Bosque's men begin their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against Macedonia on Monday.