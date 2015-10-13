Dani Alves: Time for Brazil to focus

Brazil full-back Dani Alves told his team to ignore critics as they prepare to face Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Dunga's men are under pressure after a 2-0 loss to Chile in Santiago to open their qualifying campaign.

But Dani Alves urged his team-mates to ignore the talk surrounding them as they look to get back on track in Fortaleza.

"I believe the Brazilian people are so angered with other things happening in the country that Selecao ends up paying for all that," he told a news conference.

"We are in the front line, and are at the mercy of this kind of situation.

"But we won't move on with our lives if we are worried with these shots at us. Selecao is carrying Brazil's can because of the massive disappointment among the Brazilians."

Dani Alves said it was up to the players to restore Brazil's reputation, which has been hurt by disappointing exits at the 2014 World Cup and 2015 Copa America.

"We are aware Selecao doesn't have the same credibility as before, so we're aiming for some stability, more than anyone else," he said.