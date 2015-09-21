Dante wary of cunning Guardiola

Wolfsburg defender Dante has warned his team-mates that Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola is a master of surprises ahead of Tuesday's crucial Bundesliga meeting.

Bayern will host Wolfsburg in a clash between last season's top two in the Bundesliga, with the pair sitting second and third behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after five games this term.

Ex-Bayern man Dante is set to face his former club for the first time since leaving on deadline day, and the centre-back is wary of Guardiola.

Speaking about Guardiola, Dante said: "[There is] always a bit of a surprise."

After three seasons with Bayern, Dante left for Wolfsburg in August, with plenty of speculation he had been written off by Guardiola.

The Brazil international insists, however, that he has no issues with the former Barcelona coach.

"I have never talked about Pep, but I'm not mad," Dante said.

Wolfsburg head to the Allianz Arena four points adrift of Dortmund and Bayern.

Last season, Wolfsburg finished some 10 points behind Bayern, and Dante is keen for his new team to keep in touch with the champions early in the 2015-16 campaign.

"We must be very compact, with a lot of aggressive play," he said, before adding: "We have to play football, also want to keep the ball."

Dante is looking forward to seeing "many friends and fans again" but knows it will be a tough match for him and his fellow defenders.

"I know the Bayern strikers, they always find a solution," he continued.