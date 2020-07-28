Daryl Horgan eager to prove his worth at Hibernian

Daryl Horgan is focused on making an impression on Hibernian head coach Jack Ross with goals and assists.

The Republic of Ireland international played 38 times last season but only started four league games after Paul Heckingbottom was sacked in November.

Horgan netted a 25-yard strike in a friendly draw with Aberdeen on Saturday before turning out in a 3-1 defeat to Celtic on Monday and hopes to taste action in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock.

The 27-year-old said: “Everyone wants to play every week, and we have a very strong squad now.

“The two XIs the last two games, everyone did pretty well. To have that strength in depth is good.

“Every footballer wants to play every game and every 90 minutes, but probably that won’t be realistic.

“For myself, when I get in, I just want to try to create goals, score goals and make chances. That’s my job and if I can do that, then I will play more in the long run.”