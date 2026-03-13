Cheltenham Festival: Which horses do Harry Redknapp and Sir Alex Ferguson have at the Gold Cup?

Two former Premier League managers watching from the sidelines again on Friday afternoon - but in very different circumstances from their meetings in the beautiful game.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp both have a literal horse in the race at Cheltenham on Friday afternoon.

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex owns a stake in Maestro Conti, who will run in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at 1:20pm.

Article continues below

Harry Redknapp Gold Cup win would be 'dream come true'

Sir Alex Ferguson has a long-standing passion for horse racings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Tottenham manager Redknapp has his sights on the ultimate prize in jump racing, meanwhile, with The Jukebox Man set to be part of the 11-strong field in the Gold Cup at 4pm.

Both horses are among the favourites in their respective races: at time of writing Maestro Conti is at 13/2, while The Jukebox Man is at 7/2.

Sir Alex Ferguson has a stake in multiple horses (Image credit: Getty Images)

The legendary Sir Alex has already had three horses from his stable in action at the Cheltenham festival this week.

L'Eau du Sud placed third on Wednesday, which was matched on Thursday by Regent's Stroll. Il Ridoto meanwhile came 15th in a 23-horse field.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Cheltenham festival is one of the biggest dates on the racing calendar, with the Gold Cup regarded as one of the most prestigious prizes in the sport.

That makes it a dream come true for Redknapp to even have a runner in the race.

Harry Redknapp says The Jukebox Man is 'not for sale at any price' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Redknapp told the Independent: "I've always been interested from eight years of age. My nan was a bookies’ runner in the East End of London.

"I grew up with it, listening to the Grand National around the radio and going back to my mum winning the sweepstake at the cake factory she worked in the year Foinavon won. I've always loved it.

"I went to West Ham as a player at 15 and it was full of punters – they all loved a bet and The Sporting Life would be in the dressing room.

“It's a dream to have a horse to run in the Gold Cup and go there with a chance. I've had an awful lot of horses, still got an awful lot, but this one has taken us to places that you only dream about as a racehorse owner.

"He's my dream, he's not for sale and he wouldn't be for sale at any price."