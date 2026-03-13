The Brazil World Cup 2026 away kit is out - and it’s a bold step away from tradition

Brazil’s World Cup away kit has been released, with an intriguing design.

During Nike’s stint, Brazil's away kit has stuck to the traditional colour scheme, using a predominantly blue base with yellow highlights.

The new design features a streaked ‘old royal’ blue pattern on a black base, but leaves much of the central area beneath the badge plain.

Jordan are clearly trying to innovate with the Brazil World Cup 2026 away kit

A re-definition of the classic Brazilian blue, this is a much meaner look than we're used to for the Selecao – but it's absolutely fantastic.

Neon yellow highlights adorn the shoulders, matching the badge, whilst there are teal tinges in the side panels. A little ‘Vai Brasa’ (Go, Brazil) logo on the inside of the collar is a nice touch.

The five stars illustrating each World Cup triumph take pride of place above the centralised badge, boasting the unparalleled international football history Brazil has.

Brazil World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Jordan / Brazil)

“Partnering with the Brazilian Football Federation is a celebration of greatness and creativity,” said Sarah Mensah, President of the Jordan brand.

“This isn’t simply a meeting of worlds; it’s a dynamic fusion where performance and expression propel each other forward.”

It's a stunning kit, too. The print and patterns are said to be inspired by Brazil's predators, following on from a similar idea four years ago, where the cheetah was the inspiration for both the home and away.

Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. emphasised the weight of the launch, claiming, “When the Jumpman stands next to our colours, it shows the world the creativity and energy that makes Brazil special. It inspires the new generation to play with flair and freedom.”

Vinicius Jr is an apt spokesman here, as an avid basketball fan who actually has a Michael Jordan tattoo, along with the likes of Pele, Muhammad Ali and Kobe Bryant.