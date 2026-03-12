Manchester City report: Ousmane Dembele 'will be' the club's next big signing this summer

PSG forward Ousmane Dembele returned to score against Chelsea in the Champions League this week

PSG forward Ousmane Dembele's next club has been revealed as Manchester City.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or has struggled with injury this season, but helped the Parisians to win the UEFA Champions League last season, a competition they are firmly still hoping to retain.

Luis Enrique's men are also top of Ligue 1 at present, leading second-placed Lens, but news of Dembele's future has been widely reported over the last few days.

Ousmane Dembele is heading to Manchester City - but how?

Having started just seven Ligue 1 games so far this season, PSG have had to look elsewhere in attack over the course of the season, with their relentless schedule finally taking it's toll on the ex-Barcelona man.

It's still 12 goals and seven assists in a World Cup year for Dembele, who will no doubt be pivotal to France's hopes of winning the tournament, after coming so close in the 2022 competition against Argentina.

Ousmane Dembele has catapulted himself into one of the world's best players over the last few years (Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

But according to seismic news from Fichajes, Dembele is on his way out of the Parc des Princes, with the Premier League the next quest for France's king to conquer.

His club is already decided as Manchester City, with the player's agent, Moussa Sissoko, recently meeting with Hugo Viana, Manchester City's sporting director.

Although there is 'no formal negotiation at the moment', it appears as if both parties are keen on reigniting the possibility come the summer months.

Valued by Transfermarkt at €100m (£86.3m), Dembele is under contract with PSG until 2028, but the club's board wants to extend his contract and make him the central figure of their sporting project, according to the report.

Could Ousmane Dembele be on his way to Premier League? (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, a move of this magnitude does seem unlikely, especially given that the Premier League has still not given their verdict on Manchester City's '115' legal case.

And having purchased Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi in January, Pep Guardiola's side may have to balance the books with a few outgoings before a deal of this magnitude can be agreed.