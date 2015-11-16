David Luiz lands back in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain defender David Luiz has returned to the French capital after being released from international duty by Brazil.

David Luiz was sent off during his country's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Argentina on Friday, making him unavailable for the clash with Peru on Tuesday at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador.

The 28-year-old initially stated that he was unsure if he would make an early return to Paris, expressing sadness and concern over safety in the city in the wake of Friday's terror attacks.

But David Luiz tweeted that he had left Dunga's squad at the request of his club and landed back in Paris on Monday morning local time.

He posted: "Just landed at Paris. Going to the training ground soon."

In the wake of the co-ordinated attacks across six locations that killed 129 people, David Luiz said his friends and family in Paris were "sad and scared".

"It's really very, very sad. I'm worried and still trying to understand what happened," he said.

"Nothing is worse than seeing people losing lives. When I discovered [what happened] I immediately called to Paris. I have my girlfriend, family and friends there. They were all sad and scared.

"At this moment I don't know what I'll do, if I go there or if I will still stay here. I'm assimilating everything about this situation. It is sad to see another tragedy in the world."