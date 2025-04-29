Douglas Luiz says he will continue to perform at the highest level for Juventus despite ongoing rumours suggesting a return to the Premier League is on the cards.

Luiz, recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best central midfielders in the world, has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest in recent months, despite playing 23 times for Igor Tudor's side this season.

Having only moved to Italy last summer, Luiz has often drawn criticism from the media and fans in Turin, but the Juve star has now hit back, insisting he has plenty more to give at the Allianz Stadium.

Douglas Luiz HITS back at Italian reports suggesting he hasn't performed for Juventus

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz has just three Serie A starts under his name this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I didn’t come here just to post photos, no one else did that, and I want things to be different. I came here with a purpose," began Luiz when quizzed on his time with Juventus thus far, as reported by Tuttosport.

"Now I want you to answer me: why has a signing like mine not played two consecutive games with this shirt? You can say what you want to the press later: ‘Oh, Douglas is not fit’. Am I not fit?

Douglas Luiz moved to Juventus from Aston Villa in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I did the whole preseason and played every game," continued the 26-year-old during his fiery rant. "I had just had one of the best seasons of my career, one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. Injuries have hindered me, yes, but how long was I on the bench when I was healthy?

"A lot. These injuries were not normal. I have never been a player who gets injured, but there are so many things that could have caused this that I would prefer not to comment on. I will continue to do everything for this club, even if it is difficult at times, but you can count on me!”

Luiz seems to suggest he has been hard done by in Turin thus far, with former manager Thiago Motta and current boss Tudor often preferring Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie and Kephren Thuram as his go-to midfield three this season.

“He is a quality player with crazy shots and a crazy vision of the game," said Tudor when asked about the Brazilian recently. "It’s nice to have him because he’s an important resource for us. He starts lower in the hierarchy because of those who’ve started before him”

Igor Tudor hasn't been impressed by Luiz so far during his Juventus reign (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Luiz looks likely to move back to England this summer, especially given the amount of football he has missed this season.

We could see the 26-year-old joining Nottingham Forest, as previously reported, if Nuno Espirito Santo's side qualifies for the Champions League.