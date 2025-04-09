Quiz! Can you name Paris Saint-Germain's most expensive signings?

Football quiz time – and today's edition sees us round up the biggest stars of Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain are indisputably the kings of France and on more than one occasion, they've positioned themselves as big boys of the transfer market, too.

Since being bought by Qatari ownership over a decade ago, they've managed to convince the likes of David Beckham, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi to the Parc Des Princes.

And that's just free transfers: this is a club who are no.1 and no.2 when it comes to the all-time transfer record – so for today's quiz, we'd like you to rack your brains for any player who cost PSG £17m or more.

Yep, that's a lot of world-class talent that we're asking you for: 10 minutes on the clock, with 40 players to guess, stretching all the way back to the year 2000, with prices in sterling and un-adjusted for inflation.

As ever, tips are just a tap away, thanks to our friends at Kwizly, who can helpfully provide you with the next letter of the name you're stuck on.

