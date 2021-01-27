David Martindale looks forward to the action again

David Martindale can focus on continuing his remarkable start to life as Livingston manager after the club got Scottish Football Association approval for his appointment.

Martindale has little time to reflect on Tuesday’s SFA decision with a Scottish Premiership home game against Kilmarnock to deal with on Wednesday night.

But he took more time out of his preparations to thank those people who helped his cause and lobbied the SFA.

Martindale doubted whether he would get a positive outcome as the SFA considered his 2006 conviction for drugs and money laundering offences but he secured another Hampden success two days after his team’s Betfred Cup semi-final win.

The 46-year-old thanked a number of people for their “absolutely incredible” and “humbling” support.

He added in a statement: “I owe so much to the individuals who have been extremely positive on social media voicing their opinions, and it has been an extremely humbling experience. The petition started by the fans and the media have all been a fantastic support, and I am very thankful for that.

“There have been some high-profile names who have stuck their heads above the parapet when ultimately, they did not have to. Hannah Bardell MP, Angela Constance MSP and Professor Phil Scraton have all been tremendously supportive of my case to be recognised as a fit and proper person. I really can’t thank you enough.

“The SFA has come out and shown itself to be open minded and a modern employer which is truly embracing inclusion for all. I think they deserve massive kudos for accepting me as a fit and proper person.

“I think this will send a powerful message to wider society, and not just the footballing world.

“You have allowed me to continue my professional footballing career, and for that I am truly grateful.

“It goes without saying I would not be the Livingston manager without the support of every past and present director and owner. These guys deserve huge credit for allowing me this opportunity over the last seven seasons. There aren’t many employers who would have taken that risk seven years ago.

“In particular, a massive thank you to Robert Wilson and John Ward for all their help from day one.

“Finally, a big thank you to ABW Consultants who have helped steer me through the complexities that have come with this hearing.”

Martindale is now looking to continue the feelgood factor and extend his unbeaten run as a manager to 12 matches.

“We go into Kilmarnock at home, Aberdeen at home and Aberdeen away in a six-day period and we’ve just played on Sunday so we are going into a congested fixture list,” he said.

“But if we win on Wednesday, and Rangers are playing Hibs at Easter Road, we could potentially be going to Aberdeen two points behind Hibs with a game in hand.”