How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern Munich: TV information, streaming details as Vincent Kompany's side travel to Italy
German giants Bayern travel to Atalanta tasked with gaining a first-leg advantage in their last 16 first-leg clash
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Watch Atalanta vs Bayern today as Vincent Kompany bids to help guide his side into the quarter-finals, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
• Date: Tuesday 10 March 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET
• Venue: New Balance Arena, Bergamo
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN
Atalanta host Bayern Munich at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo as Italy meets Germany in the last 16.
Vincent Kompany's men are the second favourites to win the competition behind Arsenal, so the onus is firmly on them to get the job done.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Atalanta vs Bayern online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Atalanta vs Bayern from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Discovery+
🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to £50)
How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern in the UK
Atalanta vs Bayern will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.
Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.
SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard
Watch Atalanta vs Bayern in the US
Atalanta vs Bayern will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.
Watch the Champions League on Paramount+
CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.
SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26
How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Atalanta vs Bayern live through Stan Sport.
Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide
Atalanta vs Bayern: Preview
Having already slayed another German giant to reach this stage, Atalanta will be hoping to hit the Bundesliga with a famous one-two as they play host to Bayern Munich in the last 16.
Drama surrounded their play-off clash with Borussia Dortmund, after losing 2-0 in the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park, La Dea ran out 4-1 winners on home soil in the second leg, with Lazar Samardzic scoring a late penalty to send them through.
Standing tall as Italy's last representative in this season's competition, Atalanta have developed a proud European record in recent years, and the 2024 Europa League winners have added hopes of going further.
Atalanta have lost only three of 14 previous meetings against German opposition – including their Europa League final triumph against Bayer Leverkusen two years ago – but a first clash with Bayern could prove their toughest test yet.
- More: Bayern Munich teenager admits dream to play for Champions League rivals Real Madrid: 'The Boy's A Bit Special'
- Read now: Brighton and Hove Albion rival Bayern Munich for £30m Bundesliga star
- Extra: Manchester City set to lose key player to Bayern Munich for free: report
Bayern finished second in the league phase, only losing to Arsenal so far, and their imperious form stretches across all competitions this season.
Kompany's side has a ridiculous 35 wins and two defeats from 40 matches, with their current lead at the top of the Bundesliga table now standing at 11 points after they beat closest rivals Dortmund 3-2 at the end of February.
The Bavarian giants can thank Harry Kane for his unbelievable goalscoring form too, with the England captain having notched 45 goals in 37 games across all competitions so far.
The good news also extends to Jamal Musiala, back in action after a lengthy injury lay-off, as if they needed anymore talent at their disposal, with domestic and European glory firmly in their sights.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Atalanta 0-3 Bayern
FourFourTwo is predicting an assured display from Bayern in this one. Kane to notch the second.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.