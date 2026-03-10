How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern Munich: TV information, streaming details as Vincent Kompany's side travel to Italy

Watch Atalanta vs Bayern today as Vincent Kompany bids to help guide his side into the quarter-finals, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Atalanta host Bayern Munich at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo as Italy meets Germany in the last 16.

Vincent Kompany's men are the second favourites to win the competition behind Arsenal, so the onus is firmly on them to get the job done.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Atalanta vs Bayern online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern in the UK

Atalanta vs Bayern will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Atalanta vs Bayern in the US

Atalanta vs Bayern will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Atalanta vs Bayern live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Atalanta vs Bayern: Preview

Having already slayed another German giant to reach this stage, Atalanta will be hoping to hit the Bundesliga with a famous one-two as they play host to Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Drama surrounded their play-off clash with Borussia Dortmund, after losing 2-0 in the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park, La Dea ran out 4-1 winners on home soil in the second leg, with Lazar Samardzic scoring a late penalty to send them through.

Standing tall as Italy's last representative in this season's competition, Atalanta have developed a proud European record in recent years, and the 2024 Europa League winners have added hopes of going further.

Atalanta have lost only three of 14 previous meetings against German opposition – including their Europa League final triumph against Bayer Leverkusen two years ago – but a first clash with Bayern could prove their toughest test yet.

Bayern finished second in the league phase, only losing to Arsenal so far, and their imperious form stretches across all competitions this season.

Kompany's side has a ridiculous 35 wins and two defeats from 40 matches, with their current lead at the top of the Bundesliga table now standing at 11 points after they beat closest rivals Dortmund 3-2 at the end of February.

The Bavarian giants can thank Harry Kane for his unbelievable goalscoring form too, with the England captain having notched 45 goals in 37 games across all competitions so far.

The good news also extends to Jamal Musiala, back in action after a lengthy injury lay-off, as if they needed anymore talent at their disposal, with domestic and European glory firmly in their sights.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Atalanta 0-3 Bayern

FourFourTwo is predicting an assured display from Bayern in this one. Kane to notch the second.