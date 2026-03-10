Real Madrid monitoring Arsenal wonderkid for record move: report

Real Madrid are keeping an eye on an Arsenal talent

Real Madrid are reportedly tracking one of Arsenal’s most talented academy graduates.

The Gunners’ focus right now is almost entirely on the league title, with Mikel Arteta’s outfit seven points clear at the top and still in all four major competitions.

However, they may need to keep a close eye on some of their younger fringe players, who could be tempted to move elsewhere in search of game time.

Real Madrid assess Arsenal defender for potential transfer

The north London side have had some top young players rise through the ranks at Hale End in recent years, not least Max Dowman, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The last of that trio, however, is said to be fielding admiring glances from abroad.

Alvaro Carreras may soon have more competition at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish site Fichajes have reported that Lewis-Skelly is being considered as a potential target for Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants are said to believe that the left-back has enormous potential, and fits the profile of player they tend to go after.

After a quick rise to notoriety, Lewis-Skelly has struggled for influence this season, having started just one Premier League game so far, and going without a single minute in the division since the beginning of January.

His situation is not helped by the presence of Riccardo Calafiori, right-back Jurrien Timber, who can play both sides, and Piero Hincapie, who can play at left-back and, according to Fabrizio Romano, is on his way to signing permanently for the Gunners.

Compare that to Alvaro Carreras, a young left-back who has found plenty of playing time at Madrid but appears susceptible to injury, who Lewis-Skelly may find easier to battle with for minutes.

Lewis-Skelly has struggled for minutes this season (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Lewis-Skelly may best be served looking at the example of Nwaneri.

Rather than rush off at the first sign of interest, he has gone on loan to boost his playing minutes on loan whilst remaining in contention at the Emirates further down the line.

Lewis-Skelly is still only 19 years old, he doesn’t need to rush anything, and he may find himself looked after better at the club he’s been with since childhood.

Lewis-Skelly is valued at €35m, according to Transfermarkt.