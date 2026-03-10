Real Madrid monitoring Arsenal wonderkid for record move: report

News
By published

Arsenal may need to give the academy graduate more playing time if they want to fend off Real Madrid’s interest

LISBON, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 16: Real Madrid Head Coach Alvaro Arbeloa looks on during the Real Madrid Training Session prior to the match against SL Benfica at Estadio do SL Benfica on February 16, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
Real Madrid are keeping an eye on an Arsenal talent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly tracking one of Arsenal’s most talented academy graduates.

The Gunners’ focus right now is almost entirely on the league title, with Mikel Arteta’s outfit seven points clear at the top and still in all four major competitions.

Article continues below

Real Madrid assess Arsenal defender for potential transfer

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique!

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique!

Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

View Deal

The north London side have had some top young players rise through the ranks at Hale End in recent years, not least Max Dowman, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The last of that trio, however, is said to be fielding admiring glances from abroad.

Alvaro Carreras celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Valencia

Alvaro Carreras may soon have more competition at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish site Fichajes have reported that Lewis-Skelly is being considered as a potential target for Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants are said to believe that the left-back has enormous potential, and fits the profile of player they tend to go after.

After a quick rise to notoriety, Lewis-Skelly has struggled for influence this season, having started just one Premier League game so far, and going without a single minute in the division since the beginning of January.

His situation is not helped by the presence of Riccardo Calafiori, right-back Jurrien Timber, who can play both sides, and Piero Hincapie, who can play at left-back and, according to Fabrizio Romano, is on his way to signing permanently for the Gunners.

Compare that to Alvaro Carreras, a young left-back who has found plenty of playing time at Madrid but appears susceptible to injury, who Lewis-Skelly may find easier to battle with for minutes.

Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Arsenal FC and Atletico de Madrid at Arsenal Stadium on October 21, 2025 in London, England.

Lewis-Skelly has struggled for minutes this season (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Lewis-Skelly may best be served looking at the example of Nwaneri.

Rather than rush off at the first sign of interest, he has gone on loan to boost his playing minutes on loan whilst remaining in contention at the Emirates further down the line.

Lewis-Skelly is still only 19 years old, he doesn’t need to rush anything, and he may find himself looked after better at the club he’s been with since childhood.

Lewis-Skelly is valued at €35m, according to Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.