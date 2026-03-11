Who exactly is Patrick Berg? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

Bodo/Glimt's rise from Norwegian obscurity to the Champions League knockouts is arguably the most astonishing and intriguing story in Europe in 2025/26.

At the centre of the side – quite literally – Patrick Berg is a third-generation captain of the Arctic Circle outfit after his father and grandfather, and has stood out for his excellent performances against the likes of Manchester City and Inter Milan this term.

Here's your two-minute scout report on the star, who may well be integral to any success that Norway have this summer at their first World Cup in 28 years.

Article continues below

So… who exactly is Patrick Berg?

Berg stands over a corner during the clash against Inter Milan (Image credit: Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Patrick Berg

Position/s: Defensive midfield, attacking midfield

Age: 28 (Born: November 24, 1997)

Nationality: Norway

Height: 1.80m (5ft 11in)

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Bodo/Glimt

A true hometown hero for Bodo/Glimt, Berg was born in Bodo, came through the youth ranks at his local club, and a year after making his international debut, he signed for Franck Haise's Lens, who were bringing in talents like Kevin Danso, Cheick Doucoure and Abdukodir Khusanov at the time. Yet mere months later, he'd returned to sender and re-signed for Glimt, becoming the most expensive player ever signed by a Norwegian club.

Berg's failure at Les Sang et Or was put down to difficulty in adapting to the system rather than homesickness – but still, it was a surprise to many that the midfielder returned to Norway quite as quickly as he did, given that he was still capable of playing in one of Europe's top five leagues. Since his return to Kjetil Knutsen's side, however, he's become the fulcrum once more, with his game defined by intelligent positioning, futsal-derived press resistance, verticality in his passing and a robotic consistency that countryman Erling Haaland would be proud of.

Berg's strengths

Passing, verticality and set-pieces: Berg is a key reason as to why Bodo/Glimt can dominate in Norway at the weekend and perform the underdog role midweek. His first thought is to look for the progressive pass, and this comes in particularly handy to get the Superlaget up the pitch in transition. Between the captain breaking lines from deep and offering world-class set-piece delivery – he can whip, feather or loop crosses with stunning precision – his 12 assists in 25 league starts in 2025 are no accident.

Defensive anticipation: While he isn't exactly short by any means for a midfielder, Berg uses his intelligence to win the ball back rather than brute strength. He has superb positional sense – even more impressive given the expansiveness that Knutsen plays with – and he reads the game incredibly well.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Limitless energy: Given that his two biggest duties are screening the back four and offering a final ball for his team-mates, Berg has the stamina to keep up with play, regularly covering every blade of grass horizontally and vertically. As the lone pivot in a 4-3-3, he has proven himself this season as able to maintain intensity at the elite level while performing an unbelievably demanding role for his side.

Tactical intelligence: Kjetil Knutsen relies heavily on system players to bring his unique style of play to life, with Berg the centrepiece of his philosophy. While Berg is good at following instructions, he also has the brain to know when to find space himself, whether dropping into the defensive line in build-up, pushing up to become a no.8 higher up the pitch or using his low centre of gravity to evade a high press and find a team-mate.

Composure and leadership: A moment that encapsulates Berg's calmness on the ball came against Sarpsborg in this season's Eliteserien: with the ball bobbling by the touchline and defenders closing in, the Glimt captain waited for the drop, and volleyed an inch-perfect assist for right-back Fredrik Sjovold to convert. Even for Norwegian football, he's icy calm, and a reference for his team-mates as an organiser across the pitch.

Patrick Berg - The Midfielder Commander - 2026ᴴᴰ - YouTube Watch On

Berg's areas of development

Aerial duels and ‘dark arts’: At under 6ft, Berg can be targeted by target men looking to beat him in the air, and it underlines a problem in his game: he's just too nice. The 28-year-old is incredibly refined with his ball-winning, but he just isn't an enforcer in the midfield to stamp his authority onto a game. Aggressive opponents can overpower him, and he could do with developing a meaner streak to combat this.

Risk-taking: With great verticality comes a great risk. The Norwegian wants to look up and push Glimt forward, but sometimes the better pass is sideways: experience this season, at a higher level than ever before, will perhaps show Berg quite how to pick his moments a little better.

First five yards: Part of the reason that Bodo/Glimt's captain has perfected a positional mastery to screen the defence is that he doesn't have explosive pace to close down runners. He may never develop the raw acceleration to foil a Musiala half-turn at the elite level – few have that – but he is capable of keeping up, and can use his agility and stocky build to impose himself a little more in 1v1s.

Berg's ceiling

MORE REPORTS (Image credit: Jeroen van den Berg/Soccrates/Getty Images) DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDERS Abdoulaye Camara, Ezechiel Banzuzi, Ife Ibrahim

With all due respect to Norwegian football, Berg is too good for that level. His performances in the Champions League have proven him to be among the most underrated defensive midfielders in Europe right now, though his ‘clean’ style may dictate just how physical a league he moves to, if he chooses to leave his homeland again. Sander Berge is a more than able partner alongside Berg for Norway in midfield this summer, and should be able to get through the dirty work to allow the Glimt man to dictate.