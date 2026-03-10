Tottenham Hotspur defender in discussions to leave, as crisis deepens: report

Tottenham Hotspur have been rocked by reports of another star leaving the club.

With the Lilywhites hovering above the drop zone in the Premier League with just nine games of the season to go – and Tottenham now the only side in the top flight to have lost each of their last five league fixtures – the crisis at N17 is deepening.

With Spurs facing the prospect of a financial meltdown in the event of relegation, the playing squad are facing a wage cut of 50 per cent, as per the BBC, with major decisions for several of the biggest stars.

Tottenham Hotspur star has begun talks to leave

Regardless of whether or not Spurs scrape the drop, FourFourTwo understands that there will likely be major exits this summer, as the club look to re-energise the squad and bring in a new permanent manager.

Club captain Cristian Romero, central defensive partner Micky van de Ven, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and full-back pairing Djed Spence and Pedro Porro have all been linked with tentative moves already – with reports now surfacing of another defensive presence engineering a move away from North London.

Several Tottenham players have been linked with exits (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Turkish outlet Takvim have revealed that Kevin Danso is a target for Besiktas, with the Istanbul outfit having already signed Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Emmanuel Agbadou to their backline in January.

Besiktas have apparently already made contact with Danso now, who is capable of playing on the right, centre or left of a centre-back partnership or trio, with the Black Eagles targeting a place in Europe next term.

After being born in Austria to Ghanaian parents, Danso moved to Milton Keynes at the age of six years old and featured in the MK Dons academy after a brief stint with Reading – before moving to Augsburg as a 16-year-old to develop in the Bundesliga.

The Austrian international spent the lockdown season of 2019/20 back in England at Southampton, but only made six appearances in the league, establishing himself at Lens under Will Still after a move to Ligue 1 in 2021.

Danso was brought to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last January by Ange Postecoglou, initially on loan during an injury crisis that ripped through the camp, eventually signing permanently for the North Londoners for a fee of £21m, as reported by the BBC, after winning the Europa League.

Kevin Danso is rumours to be leaving Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

After struggling to establish himself in the Spurs starting XI ahead of Romero and Van de Ven, however – with former manager Thomas Frank preferring to use Danso as the third centre-back in a back three – a fresh start could well be on the cards.

Despite the interest in Danso though, the 27-year-old is far from the only defender looking to jump ship with TyC Sports in Argentina confirming last month that club captain Romero is leading the queue.

Danso is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt. Tottenham take on Atletico Madrid this week when Champions League action resumes.