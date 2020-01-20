David McGoldrick a doubt for Sheffield United

Sheffield United will check on the fitness of David McGoldrick ahead of their home game against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The striker missed the draw at Arsenal with a foot injury and a decision about his involvement will be made on Monday.

Mo Besic is pushing for a starting place after impressing as a substitute in recent matches. It would be the on-loan Everton midfielder’s full Premier League debut for the Blades.

Manchester City will give fitness tests to John Stones and Benjamin Mendy.

Centre-back Stones suffered a leg injury in the latter stages of Saturday’s draw with Crystal Palace and left-back Mendy has been experiencing muscular fatigue.

Fellow defender Aymeric Laporte (knee) is closing in on a return but this game is likely to come too soon. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the other major absentee but he too could return in the coming weeks.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Moore, Verrips, Egan, Basham, O’Connell, Fleck, Stevens, Besic, Baldock, Norwood, Lundstram, Robinson, Mousset, Sharp, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Freeman, Jagielka.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, Mendy, Angelino, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.