Is Harry Wilson injured? Injury latest on Fulham winger

Harry Wilson has netted nine times in the Premier League this season

Fulham registered their third straight win across all competitions on Sunday after by heaping more misery on out-of-sorts Tottenham at Craven Cottage.

In-form winger Harry Wilson was Spurs' torment-in-chief this time out, as he opened the scoring on seven minutes, before assisting Alex Iwobi, who netted a second with 11 minutes of the first half remaining.

Richarlison pulled one back for the visitors, but Fulham would hang on and move up to ninth place in the Premier League table.

Is Harry Wilson Rice fit to play against West Ham?

Wilson scored and laid on an assist in the win against Spurs on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, what had been another excellent performance from Wilson was marred by his 72nd-minute withdrawal after he had picked up an ankle injury during the first half.

With the Cottagers in action again on Wednesday evening when they host West Ham United, the 28-year-old faces a tight turnaround if he is to be fit and help the Cottagers continue their good recent run of form.

Get VIP Fulham tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Fulham hospitality offers a premium matchday with superb padded seating and access to exclusive lounges, bars, or terraces. Packages feature curated gourmet dining, a complimentary drinks package (beer, wine, soft drinks), the official matchday programme, and fast-track stadium entry, providing a comfortable and refined viewing experience.

Fulham boss Marco Silva gave a brief update on Wilson after his side's victory over Spurs.

‘At half time he gave us the feedback that we probably have to change," he said. ‘He kept going but it was very difficult for him in the last 20 minutes to support [the team].

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘He twisted the ankle a bit. Let’s see how it’s going to be in the next few days.’

Fulham fans hoping that Wilson will be able face the Hammers should be emboldened by the fact that the Wales international was able to continue after the break and that his substitution was precautionary.

Wilson, who is valued at €20million by Transfermarkt and is out of contract in the summer, has netted nine times and provided six assists in 27 Premier League appearances for the Cottagers so far this season.

Marco Silva's side face West Ham on Wednesday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

Silva already had to make do without centre-back Joachim Andersen on Sunday, who missed out due to illness.

That meant the Portuguese had absences all across the pitch, with Sasa Lukic recovering from a hamstring injury, while forward Kevin has recently undergone surgery on a metatarsal injury.

Fulham host West Ham on Wednesday, before welcoming Southampton to west London in a fifth-round FA Cup tie at the weekend.