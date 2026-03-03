Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool today as Arne Slot's Reds look to put pressure on Champions League rivals and leapfrog them in the process, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

To say things are looking up for Wolverhampton Wanderers would be a gross exaggeration, but the mood has certainly lifted since their last game at Molineux.

After giving Aston Villa a chasing that knocked them out of the Premier League's top three, Rob Edwards and Wolves will aim to keep the manager's old club in the top four by upsetting Liverpool.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool in the UK

As the day's top TNT Sports / Discovery+ pick, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool will be an 8:15pm kick-off and can be watched or streamed live.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool in the US

In the United States, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa will be shown on USA Network.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool in Australia

Football lovers in Australia can watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Liverpool would move into fourth or even third with a win at Molineux, putting pressure on Villa and Manchester United ahead of their games on Wednesday.

The Reds might have a wobble in them but their last three league games suggest that this won't be one of them. Since their dramatic home loss against Manchester City, Liverpool have beaten Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United – two of them away from Anfield.

Indeed, they've only lost two away matches in the Premier League since a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City in November.

In addition to long-term absentees Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Wataru Endo and Alexander Isak, Liverpool will be without Florian Wirtz at Molineux.

Tickets

The home team is expected to have a clean bill of health, with Hwang Hee-chan now available after a calf injury and Ladislav Krejci due to return from a one-match suspension served against Villa on Friday.

Wolves clawed their way out of an unwanted points record with that win and were good value for it.

Edwards has done an impressive job just to get some fire into a squad of players who've known for months that relegation is inevitable.

Beating Villa on current form is one thing. Overcoming Liverpool with the bit between their teeth is another. Edwards won't care about the details either way – Wolves just want to make their presence felt in every game and whatever will be, will be.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Team News

Wolves XI: Sá; Doherty, Bueno, Krejčí, Tchatchoua; Gomes, André, Wolfe; Gomes, Mané; Armstrong.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Liverpool

Excellent results against Arsenal and Villa offer Molineux promise but Wolves have improved, not regenerated. We're predicting a paddling.